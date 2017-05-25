Binary Tree launches Power365 to enable multi-tenant Office 365 collaboration

Enterprise solution solving end-user collaboration problems with Office 365 migrations

KENDALL PARK, New Jersey, May 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Mergers and acquisitions represent one of the most challenging and complex enterprise transformations in the corporate world. To maximize the benefits of an engagement while minimizing potential risks, Binary Tree launched Power365, a software-as-a-service-based platform, to unlock day one productivity for M&A projects that include multiple Microsoft Office 365 tenants.

Twenty-five percent of total M&A integration efforts typically come from IT, and more than half of all synergy-relevant integration activities are critically dependent on IT, according to Gartner's "IT Primer on Mergers and Acquisitions." This means that unification is an essential part of M&A success.

Built on Microsoft's Azure platform, Power365 provides a no-compromise solution to Office 365 cross-tenant integration and migration projects. Organizations going through a merger or that have users in multiple Office 365 tenants, like multinationals, often require a single email domain to maintain brand identity.

"Microsoft Office 365 is the most widely used enterprise cloud-based collaboration platform with more than 60 million commercial users," said Binary Tree Manager of Product Architecture Justin Harris. "This is the first enterprise solution that IT Pros can use to solve the end-user collaboration problem that cross-tenant Office 365 migration projects introduce. The collaboration story is very disjointed when more than one Office 365 tenant is in the mix for an organization. Power365 relieves this pain."

Harris, a Microsoft MVP, spearheaded the creation of Power365 in response to the constant struggles organizations face when trying to minimize end-user impact during cross-tenant Office 365 projects.

Offered in three tiers to provide a complete automated tenant-to-tenant transformation, Power365 gives enterprises the flexibility to choose the solution that fits their needs.

Power365 Mail Migration offers a full-fidelity, multiple-pass mailbox migration that includes public folder migration with one-way synchronization, including all content and permissions.

Power365 Integration adds to the capabilities of Power365 Mail Migration to provide directory synchronization for cloud-based and on-premises objects, a day-one unified address list and calendar free/busy availability lookups between the desired Office 365 tenants.

Power365 Integration Pro includes everything in Power365 Integration and adds a secure address rewrite capability to enable organizations with multiple Office 365 tenants to share a unified email domain so all users represent a single, cohesive brand.

"Before Power365, many of the key capabilities for integrating or migrating across a multi-tenant environment in Microsoft Office 365 were non-existent or extremely difficult to implement," said Binary Tree's CEO Nick Wilkinson. "Power365 provides clients with the solution to deliver a seamless and automated migration of workloads from a source-to-target tenant with minimal disruption to the end-user productivity, thus minimizing end-user disruption from day one."

Power365 provides an extensible and automated project-driven platform that introduces an industry-first capability to seamlessly manipulate and configure on-premises Active Directory objects directly as part of a workflow synced to the cloud.

About Binary Tree

Binary Tree powers enterprise transformations. The company's award-winning software and services help companies modernize email, directories and applications by moving and integrating them to the Microsoft cloud. Binary Tree mitigates the risk of downtime, delays and budget overruns that often come with complex transformation projects in large organizations. It understands enterprise migration requirements that go well beyond the needs of small companies. The company's business-first approach helps plan, move and manage the transformation process from end to end so clients stay focused on their core businesses. Binary Tree's experts deliver low-risk, successful IT transformations.

Since 1993, the company has transformed more than 7,000 global clients and 40 million users, including 6 million users to Office 365. Binary Tree is a Microsoft Gold Partner and a globally preferred vendor for Office 365. Its headquarters are located outside of New York City with global offices in France, Germany, Singapore, Sweden and the U.K. Visit www.binarytree.com for more information.

