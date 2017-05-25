PAWBO: Acer's Pet Tech Offering Set to Boost Pet Wellbeing in UK

LONDON, May 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

An exciting opportunity for retailers in 2017

Products that offer pet owners peace of mind, and increase their pets' happiness and wellbeing, are without doubt bestsellers within the retail environment. With a recent independent survey by pet tech company PAWBO, revealing that over 65% of pet owners admitted that their pet exhibited unusual anxiety-related behaviours when left at home alone, this statistic is only set to further impact on sales.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/515964/PAWBO_Acer_Pet_Tech.jpg )



The poll, based on a study of 1,000 current and former pet owners, proves that technology can play a significant role in keeping pets and their owners connected and calm when owners are at work, at play, or travelling. The launch of the Pawbo+ - a revolutionary pet care innovation - could not have come at a more ideal time, to offer both retailers and pet owners an opportunity not to be missed.

Created by the team behind world-leading Acer computers, the Pawbo+ is a sleek unit that embodies the concept of a web camera with superb technology, yet offers so much more. The interactive camera features two-way communication, live games for direct pet/owner interaction, a treat dispenser, video/ imagery storage via DropBox as well as social media link-up routes, and multi-user compatibility.All of this comes as a single robust product that is designed to withstand the inevitable wear and tear that unattended pets can create.

Ben Wan, chairman of Pawbo Inc. said: "As the study shows, separation anxiety isn't solely an issue for pets, it's also a huge issue for pet owners. Fortunately, technology can connect pets and pet owners alike to eliminate stress and anxiety all around. The Pawbo+ interactive pet camera provides peace-of-mind for pet owners by giving them the ability to check in on their pets no matter how far away they are", he said.

Not only does the Pawbo+ offer an unrivalled opportunity for pet owners, but it is also set to help retailers drive profits in the year ahead. Each unit comes complete in compact packaging, that includes everything consumers need to set the unit up at home. This specially designed packaging means more unit per shelf, and ultimately more money in the tills. Additionally, for e-commerce sites, the packaging is designed for easy and low cost shipment, keeping the profitable margin healthy.

At a glance: Pawbo+

720P HD live video and 130° Wide-Angle Lens, supported by high-quality sound

Allows up to eight users to chat with pets through Pawbo + at one time, with all users able to operate the interactive functions simultaneously

at one time, with all users able to operate the interactive functions simultaneously Six built-in ringtones to attract pets' attention

Built-in games for pet interaction, with the capability of extending functions via wireless connection

Push-to-Talk function allows pets to hear their owner's voice at the touch of a button

Via the Pawbo Life app users are able to to control multiple Pawbo + devices and operate multiple Pawbo + accessories

devices and operate multiple Pawbo accessories Supports video storage via Dropbox, allowing a maximum 15 minutes of video recording.

Find out more

For further information, visit http://www.pawbo.com. The Pawbo+ Wi-Fi Pet Camera is now available (RRP £169) from Amazon.

For more information, interviews or images please contact the Pawbo PR team:Kimberley Hornby Tel: +44(0)1858-681122, Email: kimberley@hornbywhitefootpr.co.uk