LONDON, May 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

A chance to learn from some of the UK's finest legal figures

On the 30th May 2017, Generation Success is thrilled to welcome guests to attend "GS Power Series: Law- Career Stories and Lessons from Senior Legal Professionals" hosted by Latham and Watkins in their London Liverpool Street offices. This inspirational seminar will commend the laud professional achievements of some of the UK's finest legal experts, whilst providing encouragement and guidance to those aspiring to succeed within this fast-paced and competitive arena.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/340263LOGO )



The lucrative and all encompassing nature of the legal world has seemingly captivated the passions of many driven and ambitious individuals from all across the world. The UK holds a highly prestigious title on the world's legal stage, with droves of international students choosing to study law in the UK in light of its educational and endless career opportunities. Research conducted by the Law Society in 2016 estimates that the UK's legal industry was worth approximately £26 billion. With over 200 international law firms locating offices across the UK, this beguiling industry employs an estimated 370,000 people.

The strikingly competitive and arduous nature of the legal world can often encourage feelings of dissuasion and inadequacy amongst individuals who derive from less fortunate backgrounds. "GS Power Series: Law- Career Stories and Lessons from Senior Legal Professionals" will actively dissipate the stereotype that only a small minority of individuals posses the ability to develop fruitful and fertile legal careers, and will demonstrate that the law industry is filled with diverse beings from different backgrounds. This seminar will not only focus upon providing assistance to individuals aspiring to build a career within the legal industry, but is also suitable for individuals who require guidance to further their careers in law. Attendees will also network with senior legal professionals and members of the Latham Watkins recruitment team during the course of the evening.

Generation Success welcomes five speakers to the podium. Karen Kerrigan, Chief Legal Officer of Seedrs, Funke Abimbola General Counsel and Head of Financial Compliance at Roche, Segun Osuntokun, Partner at Berwin Leighton Paisner LLP, David Neita, a lawyer and motivational speaker specialising in change management and Kem Ihenacho, Corporate Partner and Training Principal at Latham and Watkins, will reveal their inspiring personal success stories. Our speakers will divulge their vast knowledge of the industry, and motivate our audience to persistently pursue their career goals.

In 2016, Funke Abimbola was honored with a Point of Light by Theresa May for his extensive voluntary work encouraging work place diversity and empowering young people and professionals. "GS Power Series: Law- Career Stories and Lessons from Senior Legal Professionals" beautifully compliments Funke's previous work as the seminar is dedicated towards the promotion of equal opportunities and helping individuals from all backgrounds to succeed within the legal world.

Venue Address: Latham and Watkins, 99 Bishopsgate, London, EC2M 3XF

About Generation Success

Generation Success is a not-for-profit organisation dedicated towards ensuring that young professionals from less privileged backgrounds are granted equality in the recruitment process. Generation Success motivates young graduates to pursue their career aspirations through orchestrating network events with leading industry experts, who offer their invaluable knowledge and guidance.

The foundations and underpinnings upon which Generation Success now proudly stands can be found in the debris of the 2011 London Riots. FounderJames Adeleke, a Law graduate from BPP University proudly speaks of how these ruinous riots, and the tabloids labelling of today's 'lost generation' inspired him to make a change and create exciting opportunities to save today's youths. Generation Success is James' way of helping to ensure that every young person has the chance to shine.

James says, "I believe that we are limited by the boundaries of our minds, so I am always trying to expand mine- and to help others to do the same."

Contact

James Adeleke

Email: James@generation-success.com

Telephone Number: +44(0)7883028775

