

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Tate & Lyle Plc. (TATE.L, TATYY.PK), a provider of ingredients and solutions to the food and beverages industries, reported that its profit for the year ended 31 March 2017 increased to 256 million pounds or 54.4 pence per share from 163 million pounds or 34.8 pence per share last year.



Statutory earnings per share from continuing operations increased by 109% to 54.2 pence as a result of strong operating performance, favourable impact of currency translation, lower operating exceptional costs of 19 million pounds and exceptional tax credits.



Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations were 47.1 pence per share, up by 12.6 pence or 37% (16% in constant currency) with 5.6 pence of growth coming from underlying performance and 7.0 pence from currency translation.



Sales for the year grew to 2.753 billion pounds from 2.355 billion pounds last year.



The company noted that it is confident that the Group will continue to make underlying progress in the 2018 financial year.



The Board proposes an unchanged final dividend for the year ended 31 March 2017 of 19.8 pence to make an unchanged total for the year of 28.0 pence.



Subject to shareholder approval at the Company's AGM on 27 July 2017, the proposed final dividend will be paid on 1 August 2017 to all shareholders on the Register of Members on 30 June 2017. In addition to the cash dividend option, shareholders will continue to be offered a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP) alternative.



