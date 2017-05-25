A research team at Lomonosov Moscow State University has developed a new process to obtain organic/inorganic crystalline perovskite films for solar cells. The team says that the process allows for the development of compositions with optimal stability, and that it's discovery could give fresh impetus to the research into perovskite solar cells.

Processes for perovskite creation either take the approach of chemical vapor coating or solution crystallization. The team from the Moscow university has discovered that several new compounds, known as polyiodides, which are liquid at room temperature, react upon contact with a lead compound film, to form a film of interpenetrating perovskite ...

