

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against the other major currencies in the pre-European session on Thursday.



The NZ dollar rose to a 2-week high of 78.76 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 78.59.



The kiwi edged up to 1.5926 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 1.5909.



Against the U.S. and the Australian dollars, the kiwi edged up to 0.7055 and 1.0634 from early lows of 0.7034 and 1.0667, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 80.00 against the yen, 1.56 against the euro, 0.71 against the greenback and 1.05 against the aussie.



