

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Halfords Group plc (HFD.L) reported pretax profit of 71.4 million pounds for the 52 weeks to 31 March 2017 compared to 79.8 million pounds, previous year. Profit after tax for the year was 56.4 million pounds or 28.6 pence per share compared to 63.5 million pounds or 32.4 pence per share. Underlying pretax profit was 75.4 million pounds, down 7.5% from prior year. Underlying basic earnings per share was 30.2 pence compared to 33.0 pence, last year.



Fiscal year revenue was 1.1 billion pounds, up 7.2%, with like-for-like growth of 2.7%.



The Group anticipates its fiscal 2018 profit to be in line with current market expectations and remain confident in the outlook for the Group.



The Board has recommended a final ordinary dividend of 11.68 pence per share which, if approved, would take the full-year ordinary dividend to 17.51 pence per share, an increase of 3.0% on the prior year. Including the special dividend of 10 pence per share paid in February 2017, the full-year dividend per share was 27.51 pence, an increase of 61.8% on the prior year.



