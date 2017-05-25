

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L), a defense, security and aerospace company, Thursday said its profit for the year rose to 123.3 million pounds or 21.3 pence per share from last year's 106.1 million pounds or 18.0 pence per share.



On an underlying basis, profit after tax increased to 103.8 million pounds from 95.9 million pounds a year ago. on the same basis, earnings per share rose to 18.1 pence from 16.3 pence.



Revenue for the year grew 4 percent year-on-year to 783.1 million pounds from 755.7 million pounds.



In addition, the Group proposed a 5 percent hike in full-year dividend to 6.0 pence, to be paid on 1 September 2017 to shareholders on the register at 4 August 2017.



QinetiQ Group maintained its expectations for Group performance in fiscal 2018.



