SINGAPORE--(Marketwired - May 25, 2017) -Zecotek Photonics Inc. (TSX VENTURE: ZMS) (FRANKFURT: W1I) (OTC PINK: ZMSPF), a developer of leading-edge photonics technologies for healthcare, industrial and scientific markets, is pleased to announce that two additional Chinese, tier 1 positron emission tomography (PET) OEM integrators have successfully tested and qualified its patented LFS scintillation crystals for use in their current product lines of PET medical scanners.

"Our exclusive supply agreement with EBO Optoelectronics is starting to take shape with now three tier 1 PET OEMs having tested and qualified our patented LFS scintillation crystals for use in their respective medical scanners," said Dr. A.F. Zerrouk, Chairman, President, and CEO of Zecotek Photonics Inc. "These three tier 1 OEMs have decided that the LFS crystal has all the economical and physical characteristics needed for their long-term production of PET medical scanners."

EBO Optoelectronics is the largest crystal array producer and supplier in China and uses Zecotek's LFS scintillation crystals exclusively for their PET arrays. It has an extensive and impressive international customer list including the top PET OEMs in the world, and exclusively serves China, the second largest medical device market in the world. As China experiences rapid economic growth and an aging population, the Chinese government has made significant investments in the medical system directly and through regulations and incentives. Domestic OEMs have taken advantage of these resources and are now producing leading medical scanners. Medical administrators in North America and Europe now look to China for leading edge medical technology like PET scanning devices.

Zecotek has created a strategic partnership with EBO Optoelectronics with the goal of becoming the leading supplier of scintillation crystals and other the key components in China and around the world.

About Shanghai EBO Optoelectronics Co. Ltd.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Shanghai, EBO has more than 120 employees and 4,000 square meters of manufacturing space. Shanghai EBO fabricates and supplies crystal arrays to an extensive customer base which includes: Neusoft Medical Systems, Samsung Medical, Topgrade Healthcare, FMI Medical Systems, IHEP of CAS, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, and many domestic and foreign universities and research institutions. EBO has the highest standard processing production line and offers shaped crystal customization and crystal array assembly to end users.

About Zecotek

Zecotek Photonics Inc. (TSX VENTURE: ZMS) (FRANKFURT: W1I) (OTC PINK: ZMSPF) is a photonics technology company developing high-performance scintillation crystals, photo detectors, positron emission tomography scanning technologies, 3D auto-stereoscopic displays, 3D metal printing, and lasers for applications in medical, high-tech and industrial sectors. Founded in 2004, Zecotek operates three divisions: Imaging Systems, Optronics Systems and 3D Display Systems with labs located in Canada, Korea, Russia, Singapore and U.S.A. The management team is focused on building shareholder value by commercializing over 50 patented and patent pending novel photonic technologies directly and through strategic alliances and joint ventures with leading industry partners including Hamamatsu Photonics (Japan), the European Organization for Nuclear Research (Switzerland), Beijing Opto-Electronics Technology Co. Ltd. (China), NuCare Medical Systems (South Korea), the University of Washington (United States), and National NanoFab Center (South Korea). For more information visit www.zecotek.com, follow @zecotek on Twitter.

