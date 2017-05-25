

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Electra Private Equity plc. (ELTA.L) reported that its profit on Ordinary Activities after Taxation attributable to owners of the parent for the six months ended 31 March 2017 declined to 188 million pounds or 479.34 pence per share from 223 million pounds or 554.26 pence per share in the prior year.



Net Profit before Finance Costs and Taxation was 191 million pounds compared to 231 million pounds last year.



Electra's objective is to achieve a return on equity of between 10% and 15% per year over the long term by investing in a portfolio of private equity assets.



