

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Helical plc (HLCL.L) reported IFRS profit before tax of 41.6 million pounds for the year to 31 March 2017 compared to 114.0 million pounds, prior year. Profit attributable to equity shareholders decreased to 39.1 million pounds or 33.2 pence per share from 104.9 million pounds or 88.0 pence per share. EPRA earnings per share was 0.5 pence compared to 17.1 pence.



Fiscal year revenue decreased to 99.9 million pounds from 116.5 million pounds, previous year.



The Board will recommend to shareholders a final dividend of 6.20 pence which, together with the interim dividend of 2.40 pence paid in December 2016, takes the total dividend for the year to 8.60 pence, an overall increase of 5.3%.



