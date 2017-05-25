

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Specialist asset manager Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) Thursday reported that its profit before tax for the full year rose 58.9 percent to 252.4 million pounds, and adjusted profit before tax rose about 35 percent to 237.5 million pounds.



On a per share basis, earnings grew about 78 percent to 74.5 pence, and adjusted earnings increased more than 44 percent to 69. 3 pence.



Total revenue for the year reached 625.1 million pounds, up from 449.3 million a year ago.



Total AuM was up 10 percent to 23.8 billion euros. Third-party fee earning AuM was up 19 percent to 18.7 billion euros.



In addition, the Group's final ordinary dividend was up 23 percent to 19.5 pence per share.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX