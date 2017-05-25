Coloro, A Revolutionary New Colour System, Launches

Set to change the colour industry forever, Coloro enables fashion and textile professionals to realise their creative potential

LONDON, May 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Ascential, the global b2b media company, home to trend authority WGSN and Festival of Creativity Cannes Lions,and China Textile Information Center (CTIC) areset to revolutionise the global colour industry with the launch of Coloro. Coloro is a radical new colour system that unleashes creativity by decoding colour as the human eye sees it.

Followinga100-year-old colour methodology,refined with 20 years of scientific innovationled by CTIC, Coloro uses logical codes and intuitive design to ensure fashion and textile professionals get the precise colour they planned for easily and accurately - first time around.

Coloro is based on a 3D colour model which defines colour based on a distinct 7-digit code representing the point where Hue, Lightness and Chroma intersect. Of the potential 1.6 million colours available in that system, 3,500 have been selected for showcase in the Coloro products, based on global input fromtrendforecasters at WGSN, color experts at CTIC and creative and fashion industry leaders.

The product - comprising physical and digital toolsand a comprehensive consulting programme- providesa new dimension of colour intelligence. The digital tool, Coloro Workspace, launching in June, is set to open a new level of creative potential by changing the digital experience of working with colour forever.

Thorsten Traugott, leader of the Coloro launch at Ascential said: "Coloro simplifies how we identify and create colours, enabling colour to be a truly strategic tool for the creative industry.Harnessing the colour expertise within CTIC, weworked closely with 80 leading influencers in the textile and fashion industry to ensure the product responded to their industry needs. The result is a product that is a true game changer."

Detlev Pross, leader of the Coloro launch at CTIC, added: "There is opportunity to add massive value to the fashion industry by improving colour decisions and making colour communication consistent and accurate. Coloro combines colour science, color technology and consumer research to dramatically change how creative professionals work with colour across industry functions, from creatives to supply chain to strategists, improving workflow at every step.

Hu Song, Vice President of CTIC, said: "CTIC has invested more than 20 years of deep colour analysis, leading to the development of this unrivalled colour coding system that will open a new level of confidence to brands making and implementing the right color decisions. Through our partnership with Ascential, global market leaders across industries will have immediate access to this innovative colour solution."

Duncan Painter, CEO of Ascentialcommented: "As a company, one of our key priorities is to bring innovation and value to the industries we serve.By listening to the needs ofourcustomers, weidentified a gap in the market for a product that would transform the global colour industry. This exciting new product will help us serve our customers even better."

For more information visitColoro.com

AboutAscentialplc:

Ascentialis a global business-to-business media company that informs and connects the business world in 150 countries through market-leading Exhibitions & Festivals and Information Services.

Ascentialpowers the prestigious Cannes Lions festival for the branded communications industry, the world's premier payments and financial services congress Money20/20, Spring Fair/Autumn Fair, the global fashion trend forecasting service WGSN, environmental risk data businessGroundsure, e-commerce analytics provider One Click Retail andMediaLink, the strategic advisory and business services firm.

Ascential'spremium products enable focus, growth and value. The company provides customers with world class content and connections empowering their businesses to be the best informed and best connected.www.ascential.com

About WGSN:

WGSN (www.wgsn.com) is the world's leading trend authority for creative thinkers in over 94 countries. Our services cover consumer insights, fashion and lifestyle forecasting, data analytics, crowd-sourced design validation and expertadvisory services. We help drive our customers to greater success. Together, we createTomorrow. WGSN is part of WGSN Limited, comprising of market-leading products including WGSN Fashion, WGSNInstock, WGSN Barometer, WGSN Lifestyle & Interiors, WGSNStyletrialand WGSN Mindset, a custom advisory business. WGSN is anAscentialcompany.WGSN.com

About CTIC:

CTIC (China Textile Information Center, http://www.ctic.org.cn) is the central national-level research institution in the textile industry in China. CTIC's main products and services are business and technology information and solution; support and promotion of textile product development through the "Fabrics China" project; quality testing and CSR; publishing and consulting services; international academic and technological exchange and cooperation; and the research, development and application of colour and trends.

