LONDON (dpa-AFX) - TR Property Investment Trust plc. (TRY.L) reported that its profit from operations before tax for the year ended 31 March 2017 rose to 85.24 million pounds from 81.96 million pounds in the prior year. Earnings per Ordinary share grew to 26.14 pence from 25.34 pence last year.



Total Income was 97.96 million pounds compared to 97.09 million ponds in the previous year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX