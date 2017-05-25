

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT.L) reported Thursday that its first-half statutory profit before tax plunged to 40.9 million pounds from 171.5 million pounds last year.



Adjusted profit before tax was 105 million pounds, compared to 129 million pounds a year ago. Last year's adjusted profit before tax on a pro forma basis was 115 million pounds.



On an after tax basis, attributable profit surged to 549.5 million pounds from 181.7 million pounds last year. The results reflected a 519.3 million pounds profit from discontinued operations.



Revenue from continuing operations increased to 794.3 million pounds from 755.9 million pounds a year ago.



The company said its first half performance has been broadly in line with expectations, other than at dmg information, which has experienced lower revenue growth and sales bookings than previously anticipated.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2017, the company now expects the underlying revenue growth rate at dmg information to be in the low-single digits, and at dmg events to be in the mid-single digits. However, dmg events' full-year revenue is still expected to be in line with market expectations.



The company previously expected dmg information's underlying revenue growth rate at mid-single digits.



Further, the Board has declared an interim dividend of 6.9 pence per Ordinary and 'A' Ordinary Non-Voting share, higher than 6.7 pence last year.



In London, the shares were trading at 715.25 pence, down 4.89 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX