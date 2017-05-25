Team in Czech Republic will help develop products designed to make websites faster and more reliable



BRNO, Czech Republic, 2017-05-25 09:30 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SolarWinds, a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software, today announced it will start developing Pingdom products in its Brno R&D facility. SolarWinds is currently in the process of hiring a new Pingdom team in Brno, which will initially consist of seven developers.



The Pingdom® software is a key component of the SolarWinds Monitoring Cloud™ portfolio. SolarWinds' goal is to make websites faster and more reliable by creating easy-to-use tools and services for website owners, regardless of who they are and the size of their website. With Pingdom's website monitoring, you'll be the first to know when a website is down or a transaction is slow or broken. It can also help deliver a higher quality web experience using data from real user monitoring service. These powerful functions focus on detail, design, and precision functionality.



"Pingdom is a great way to help companies with web management, as it makes it easy to monitor uptime and performance of your website or web application," said Tomáš Kucera, vice president, business operations, SolarWinds. "Pingdom is more than just a standard package; we can provide customized solutions based on the specific needs of our customers for functionality, volume, and premium support."



In a recent study by Pingdom, 50,000 of the world's largest websites (according to the Alexa Traffic Rank) were tested to understand the most optimal load time. Web metrics data was collected during the same time period to minimize temporary fluctuations and maximize comparability. For each website, a Pingdom Page Speed Check was used every 30 minutes for a two-week period (December 19 - January 1) to collect data, including how fast it loaded, how many requests it used, and how big the homepage was.



According to the results, the average page size of the top 100 websites is 3.45 MB. The smallest website was the Financial Times at 0.543 MB, followed by la Repubblica 1.2 MB, and Zeit Online 1.23 MB. Interestingly, of the top three websites in terms of size, only the Financial Times made it to the top five for load time, and just 42 of the 100 websites were smaller than the 2.48 MB benchmark. Mladá Fronta Dnes with a homepage size of 1.26 MB ranked in the top ten based on the average size of the homepage.



SolarWinds is currently in the process of hiring for a new Pingdom team in Brno, and is looking for developers with in-depth knowledge of Python™, Go™, Distributed Systems, MySQL®, MongoDB®, Linux®, PHP, J a v a S c r i p t ®, JSON, Node.js®, React®, as well as experience with technologies such as Redis Cache, RabbitMQ®, Docker®, Amazon® Web Services.



"Pingdom software is used by some of the most well-known brands in the world and we are excited to start a new Pingdom developer's team here in Brno. We are looking for ambitious developers to join our team and help develop products that significantly impact the Internet every day," said Kucera.



Interested developers and engineers can apply at http://solarwinds.jobs/cze/jobs/.



About SolarWinds SolarWinds provides powerful and affordable IT management software to customers worldwide, from Fortune 500® enterprises to small businesses, managed service providers (MSPs), government agencies, and educational institutions. We are committed to focusing exclusively on IT, MSP, and DevOps professionals, and strive to eliminate the complexity that our customers have been forced to accept from traditional enterprise software vendors. Regardless of where the IT asset or user sits, SolarWinds delivers products that are easy to find, buy, use, maintain, and scale while providing the power to address key areas of the infrastructure from on-premises to the cloud. This focus and commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT performance management has established SolarWinds as the worldwide leader in both network management software and MSP solutions, and is driving similar growth across the full spectrum of IT management software. Our solutions are rooted in our deep connection to our user base, which interacts in our THWACK® online community to solve problems, share technology and best practices, and directly participate in our product development process. Learn more today at www.solarwinds.com.



