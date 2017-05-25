Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News / 25/05/2017 / 15:11 UTC+8 *Kerry Logistics Wins Quam IR Awards 2016 under Main Board Category * Hong Kong, 25 May 2017 Kerry Logistics Network Limited ('Kerry Logistics' or the 'Company'; Stock Code 636.HK) has won the Quam IR Awards (the 'Awards') 2016 under Main Board category in recognition of its excellence in investor relations. Winners were celebrated at the grand award presentation ceremony in Hong Kong today. Placed among illustrious elites across different sectors, Kerry Logistics is proud to be the first logistics company to receive this accolade. Organised by Quam Investor Relations ('Quam IR'), a strategic investor relations service provider under Quamnet, the Awards honour Hong Kong listed companies for their outstanding performance in corporate transparency, investor relations and interactions with shareholders. Winners were selected by an expert panel of judges comprising Quamnet's analysts and research team. Ellis Cheng, Chief Financial Officer of Kerry Logistics, said, "We are honoured to receive this prestigious award for the first time. It is truly an encouragement to our continued commitment in delivering high standard investor relations practices since our listing in 2013. To establish timely, transparent and effective communication with the investor community is the key to our investor relations programme. We will continue to make our best efforts to advocate corporate governance and be accountable to investors, creating long-term value and rewarding returns to them." Kerry Logistics was also crowned Outstanding Logistics Solution Provider 2016 and Outstanding Global Logistics Network 2015 by Quamnet. -End- *About Quam IR Awards* Established in 2015, QIRA is organised by Quam IR, an investor relations service provider in Hong Kong that offers both investor access and financial communications solutions to a portfolio of over 100 listed companies from different industries in the Asia-Pacific region. The award is designated to showcase the Hong Kong listed companies with remarkable performance in investor relations by having their achievements acknowledged and the importance of investor relations better conveyed. *About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code 636.HK)* Kerry Logistics is an Asia-based, global 3PL with the strongest network in Asia. Its core competency is providing highly customised solutions to multinational corporations and international brands to enhance their supply chain efficiency, reduce overall costs and improve response time to market. It currently has more than 1,000 service points in 42 countries and territories, and is managing 46 million sq ft of land and logistics facilities worldwide, providing customers with high reliability and flexibility to support their expansion and long-term growth. Kerry Logistics Network Limited is listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is a selected Member of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index Series 2016-2017. Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=QWGDERLGFP [1] Document title: KL Wins Quam IR Awards 2016 under Main Board Category-E 25/05/2017 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=4065eaf0c6dc0c1c48f15eaa41b8e82b&application_id=577533&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

