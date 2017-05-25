Zycus, a leading procurement technology solutions provider across the source-to-pay cycle, announced today that the GSMA has signed an agreement to adopt the Zycus Source-to-Pay suite of solutions, including their Spend Analysis, e-Sourcing, Contract Management, Supplier Management and Procure-to-Pay modules.

The GSMA, the industry association representing the interests of mobile operators worldwide, selected Zycus based on the proposed functionality and ease-of-use of its procurement solutions.

"Zycus demonstrated a clear understanding of our requirements for improving our procurement processes," said Mark Hall, Finance Systems Manager, GSMA. "In our evaluation, we felt their range of solutions best addressed our procurement lifecycle objectives of minimizing risk, maximizing compliance, and managing spend at the GSMA."

"We are delighted to welcome the GSMA as a customer this partnership underscores Zycus' ability to deliver business value to clients, manage global projects and provide market-leading source-to-pay solutions to large enterprises. We are very much looking forward to supporting the GSMA in driving business performance and exploiting the full power of fully integrated source-to-pay solutions," says Dixit Jasani, Vice President of Sales and Global Business Development, Zycus.

About Zycus

Zycus is a leading global provider of end-to-end Source-to-Pay suite. The comprehensive product portfolio includes applications for both the operational and the strategic aspects of procurement eProcurement, eInvoicing, Spend Analysis, eSourcing, Contract Management, Supplier Management, Financial Savings Management, Request Management and Project Management. To learn more about Zycus, visit www.zycus.com.

