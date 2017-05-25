Cartwright will use RiskFirst's risk analytics platform, PFaroe, to perform asset-liability modelling, monitor funding levels and investment risk, and track triggers for asset switches, enabling the consultancy to design and implement holistic real-time client-focused solutions better suited to a more dynamic world.

Cartwright, an actuarial and investment consultant for occupational pension schemes, has adopted RiskFirst's PFaroe to model scheme assets and liabilities. This enables objectives to be better defined and achieved through clear and timely analysis of investment and contribution strategies. Daily tracking of asset switch triggers empowers schemes to quickly seize opportunities when they arise.

Sam Roberts, Head of Investment Consulting at Cartwright, says: "Our strength, expertise and deep experience is in helping each of our clients to better understand and prioritise their scheme's investment objectives and risks, and then to implement an effective, practical investment strategy to achieve these objectives. By supporting our strength with specialists in their own related field such as the creation of models and the development of analytics this creates a virtuous circle which allows us to focus even more on our clients and their strategies, whilst ensuring holistic, best-in-class solutions are available to all our clients, no matter what their size. When it comes to analytics and user-friendly technology, it is clear that RiskFirst are the industry leaders."

Cartwright switched to PFaroe due to its ability to provide additional features such as real-time funding level monitoring and tracking of trigger levels, as well as its intuitive and user-friendly interface.

Matthew Seymour, CEO, RiskFirst, comments: "We are delighted to see the continued trend of forward-looking consultancies, such as Cartwright, leveraging PFaroe to allow them to focus on the elements of their work that are truly most valuable to clients namely, providing advice and solutions rather than developing models and number crunching. We continue to make PFaroe increasingly flexible, allowing consultancies and investment managers to clearly articulate the benefits of their advice and products in ways unique to them."

