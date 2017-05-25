LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM --(Marketwired - May 25, 2017) - Gigya, the leader in customer identity and access management (CIAM), today announced that it was named Adobe Exchange Partner of the Year EMEA for the second year in a row at Adobe Summit EMEA in London.

Adobe selects the Adobe Exchange Partner of the Year by asking its field representatives throughout the EMEA region (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) to identify technology partners generating a high level of interest among Adobe customers.

"We have worked hard to integrate the Gigya platform with Adobe Experience Cloud because so many of our clients rely on Adobe to drive trusted and long-lasting customer relationships," said Patrick McCue, senior vice president of global channels and alliances at Gigya. "We are deeply honored to have our effort acknowledged by again winning the Adobe Partner of the Year EMEA award."

"Gigya's platform gives companies valuable tools to turn unknown online visitors into known and loyal customers," said Cody Crnkovich, head of platform partners and strategy, Adobe. "We congratulate Gigya on this recognition and look forward to continuing to strengthen our relationship."

The award was presented to Gigya on May 9 during Adobe Summit EMEA.

Gigya currently offers integrations with two elements of Adobe Experience Cloud: Adobe Analytics Cloud, including the Adobe Analytics and Adobe Audience Manager solutions; and Adobe Marketing Cloud, including the Adobe Campaign and Adobe Experience Manager solutions. More information is available at www.gigya.com/integrations.

About Gigya

Gigya's Customer Identity Management platform is helping companies build trusted digital relationships with over 1.3 billion consumers. With Gigya's technology, businesses increase registrations and identify customers across devices, consolidate data into rich customer profiles and provide better services, products and experiences by integrating data into marketing and service applications. For global businesses operating in an increasingly complex regulatory landscape, Gigya optimizes compliance and customer trust, with discrete regional data centers and customer self-service options for managing profile, preference, opt-in and consent settings. More than 700 of the world's leading businesses rely on Gigya to build identity-driven relationships and to provide scalable, secure and compliant customer identity and access management.

About Adobe Experience Cloud

Adobe Experience Cloud is a comprehensive set of cloud services designed to give enterprises everything needed to deliver exceptional customer experiences. Comprised of Adobe Marketing Cloud, Adobe Advertising Cloud and Adobe Analytics Cloud, Experience Cloud is built on the Adobe Cloud Platform and integrated with Adobe Creative Cloud and Document Cloud. Leveraging Adobe Sensei's machine learning and artificial intelligence capabilities, Adobe Experience Cloud combines world-class solutions, a complete extensive platform, comprehensive data and content systems, and a robust partner ecosystem that offer an unmatched expertise in experience delivery.

