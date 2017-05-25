sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 25.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
25.05.2017 | 10:01
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

CRU Insight - Induction Furnaces Closures: Limited Upside for Hot Metal Production

LONDON, May 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

China is taking action to remove low quality steel output, which is mostly produced by induction furnaces (IFs), by the end of June this year.

CRU recently published a Special Feature in the Metallics Market Outlook that analyses why IFs have been targeted and shows why these closures present an upside to hot metal production, albeit limited. CRU's baseline analysis suggests a complete clean up of the IF sector would result in a surplus 21 Mt of scrap that would need an increase in BOF and EAF scrap rates to consume. We see it as likely that this scrap will be consumed, but there is some limited upside for hot metal production.

Read the full story: http://bit.ly/Induction-Furnace-Closures

Read more about CRU: http://bit.ly/About_CRU


© 2017 PR Newswire