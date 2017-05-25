Uponor Corporation Press release 25 May 2017 11.00 EET



Uponor inaugurates factory and sales office in China



• The company is set for growth in the Asian markets • China already ranks as Uponor's 10th largest country in terms of employees



Uponor Corporation is strengthening its foothold in Asian building markets by officially opening its first manufacturing facility in Taicang, China today. Being the company's 14th manufacturing facility globally, the new facility started operations at the end of 2016, and is presently fully equipped and serving customer orders.



In Taicang, Uponor Asia will produce Uponor's globally leading sustainable plumbing solutions and energy-efficient heating and cooling systems for the new residential and commercial building markets in China.



The facility in Shanghai is the base for all sales activities in East China, including also Product Management, Engineering & Design and the National Marketing Team.



"Our production base in Taicang is Uponor's first production base in Asia. On approximately 5,000 square metres, we are producing plastic piping systems for both plumbing and indoor climate systems made from PEXa, PPR and PERT, serving China and other Asian countries," says Werner Witte, Vice President, Uponor Building Solutions - Asia.



Uponor's President and CEO, Jyri Luomakoski comments: "The year 2018 will mark Uponor's 100-year anniversary. The official opening of our first manufacturing entity in China is therefore a precious moment and marks the beginning of a new chapter in the life of Uponor. The Chinese building market is amongst the largest in the world, and I am excited about the opportunities it brings to Uponor."



Proudly presenting the benefits of own technology



Uponor has showrooms in Taicang and Shanghai, both of which are equipped with the latest radiant heating and cooling technology to guarantee a continuous healthy, comfortable and energy efficient indoor climate. They will also serve as proof to customers and partners alike of the advantages of radiant heating & cooling.



Uponor is actively supporting its dealer network to set up their own showrooms throughout the country closer to end customers.



Uponor will be present at the Aqua Tech exhibition from 7-9 June in Shanghai.



