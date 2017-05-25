Varroc Lighting Systems Expands To Brazil To Grow Global Lighting Business

- Varroc Lighting Systems adds Brazil location with plans to hire 160 employees

- This move makes the company one of the world's only exterior lighting suppliers with capabilities on every continent where vehicles are produced

- Varroc Lighting Systems and MEKRA Lang enter a partnership and will share the existing MEKRA Lang facility in Sorocaba, São Paulo

PLYMOUTH, Michigan, May 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Varroc Lighting Systems today announced an expansion into the key market of Brazil, supporting the company's worldwide growth plans. The strategic expansion, made possible through partnering with German company, MEKRA Lang, further increases Varroc Lighting Systems' global competitive footprint.

"The primary intent of expanding to Brazil at this time is to support our customers with the right footprint for global vehicle platforms," said Stephane Vedie, CEO, Varroc Lighting Systems. "Global automakers are increasingly looking for ways to reduce cost and complexity and increase efficiencies. By building both a physical presence and team in this critical market, we have become one of the world's only exterior lighting suppliers with capabilities on every continent where vehicles are produced."

Under the partnership between Varroc Lighting Systems and MEKRA Lang, the companies are to share a 66,000 sq ft facility in Sorocaba where MEKRA Lang has been operating since 1998. In addition to sharing a space, MEKRA Lang will supply injection molding and administrative support for Varroc Lighting in Brazil.

"The partnership with an industry leader like MEKRA Lang in Brazil will allow us to ramp up our production much faster benefiting from their team expertise operating in Brazil for more than 15 years and will allow both companies to benefit from a cost competitive set up," continued Vedie.

The two companies have a history of working together in India, where Varroc Lighting Systems' parent company, Varroc Group, is headquartered.

"We are proud to continue our relationship with Varroc Lighting Systems, especially in Brazil," said Dr. Werner Lang of MEKRA Lang. "The partnership in Brazil uniquely positions us to work together to provide for our customers in the region. At MEKRA Lang, we always look to identify synergies and work with other leading companies."

Varroc Lighting Systems plans to hire more than 160 Brazilian production employees in the next years to manage key launches for several global automakers.

ABOUT VARROC LIGHTING SYSTEMS

Varroc Lighting Systems is a leading global supplier of innovative lighting solutions for automobiles and 2-wheelers contributing to ongoing improvement to safety, mobility, and style. Headquartered in Plymouth, Michigan, U.S., the company has more than 7,200 employees worldwide with operations in Europe, Asia, South America, and North America, it brings leading-edge technology to the mainstream automotive market with high-quality cost competitive solutions. Varroc Lighting Systems is a key member of the $1.5 billion Varroc Group family of automotive-components business.

Visit www.varroclighting.com for more information.

