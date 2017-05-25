sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 25.05.2017

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
25.05.2017 | 10:19
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Aberforth Geared Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, May 25

Aberforth Geared Income Trust plc ("AGIT")
The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") for the above Company as at the close of business on 24 May 2017 were:-
Ordinary Share (excluding current year revenue) =256.20p
Ordinary Share (including current year revenue) =255.26p
Zero Dividend Preference Share =158.68p
Below is a summary of the financial position of the Company:
Market value of equity investments:GBP 318.4m
Net current assets (excluding Zero Dividend Preference Shares) :GBP 77.0m
Zero Dividend Preference Shares:GBP (115.8m)
___________
Shareholders' Funds (Ordinary Shares):GBP 279.6m
___________
Contact:
Gary Tait
For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
25 May 2017

© 2017 PR Newswire