Aberforth Geared Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, May 25
|Aberforth Geared Income Trust plc ("AGIT")
|The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") for the above Company as at the close of business on 24 May 2017 were:-
|Ordinary Share (excluding current year revenue) =
|256.20p
|Ordinary Share (including current year revenue) =
|255.26p
|Zero Dividend Preference Share =
|158.68p
|Below is a summary of the financial position of the Company:
|Market value of equity investments:
|GBP 318.4m
|Net current assets (excluding Zero Dividend Preference Shares) :
|GBP 77.0m
|Zero Dividend Preference Shares:
|GBP (115.8m)
|___________
|Shareholders' Funds (Ordinary Shares):
|GBP 279.6m
|___________
|Contact:
|Gary Tait
|For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
|Telephone: 0131 220 0733
|25 May 2017