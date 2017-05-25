

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets closed higher on Thursday after minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting indicated another rate hike is likely in June, but is conditional on recent economic softness proving transitory. The Fed also indicated that its balance sheet would be trimmed.



Crude oil rose in Asian trades ahead of an OPEC meeting later in the day, which is widely expected to extend output cuts.



Chinese stocks rose for the second straight session on Thursday, a day after Moody's downgraded the credit rating of the world's second largest economy.



The benchmark Shanghai Composite index recovered after a weak start to end higher at 3,107.83, up 43.76 points or 1.43 percent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gained 192.44 point or 0.76 percent to 25,620.94, closing higher for a fifth straight session despite its credit rating also been downgraded by Moody's.



The Japanese market recovered after a weak start and closed higher, even as a stronger yen capped gains.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index rose 70.15 points or 0.36 percent to 19,813.13, off a high of 19850.93.



The major exporters closed higher. Toshiba added 0.24 percent, Panasonic advanced 1.04 percent, Canon added 0.16 percent and Sony edged up 0.08 percent.



Among automakers, Toyota lost 0.27 percent and Honda fell 1.28 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial edged up 0.07 percent, while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial slipped 0.6 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex declined 0.8 percent and JXTG Holdings lost 0.4 percent after crude oil prices nudged lower overnight.



Among the other major gainers, SoftBank Group gained almost 4 percent amid media reports that the company has purchased $4 worth of stock in Nvidia, Furukawa Electric rose 3.5 percent and Konami Holdings advanced 3.4 percent. On the flip side, Furukawa lost 3.5 percent, Tosoh Corp. slipped 3.3 percent and Tokai Carbon lost 2.8 percent.



Australian shares reversed early losses to end higher for a second straight day. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 20.60 points or 0.36 percent to 5,786.90 and the broader All Ordinaries Index added 17.30 points or 0.30 percent to 5,828.80.



In the banking sector, ANZ Banking added 1.3 percent and Commonwealth Bank rose 0.32 percent, while National Australia Bank slipped 0.47 percent.



Westpac has completed the institutional book build to offload a A$645 million stake in BT Investment Management and raise capital to boost its balance sheet. The company's shares rose 0.16 percent, while shares of BT Investment fell 5.5 percent.



Oil stocks mostly declined after crude oil prices slipped overnight. Oil Search declined 0.27 percent and Santos lost 0.56 percent, while Woodside Petroleum added 1.47 percent.



The major miners are mostly higher. BHP Billiton added 1.2 percent, while Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals rose 1.4 percent each.



Ansell said it is launching a $265 million share buyback after agreeing to sell its condom business to a Chinese consortium for $600 million. The company's shares gained 4.3 percent.



Aristocrat Leisure reported a 57 percent surge in profit for the first half of the year and reiterated its full-year earnings outlook. Shares of the poker machine supplier gained 3.9 percent.



Seoul stocks rose for a fifth straight session to close at a fresh record high after the Bank of Korea left interest rates unchanged for the eleventh month and in line with forecasts. The benchmark KOSPI rose 25.59 points or 1.10 percent to 2,342.93.



New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 Index rose 12.69 points or 0.17 percent to 7,434.47, with investors focused on the government's budget and a slew of corporate earnings results. MetroGlass rose 1.4 percent after reporting higher sales, while fishing group Sanford advanced 1.7 percent on a 25 percent increase in first-half profit.



Elsewhere in Asia, the Taiwan Weighted Index rose 0.64 percent. India's Sensex is adding 0.56 percent, Malaysia's KLSE Composite Index is rising 0.46 percent and Singapore's Straits Timex index is up 0.21 percent. The markets in Indonesia are closed on Thursday for the Ascension Day holiday.



On Wall Street, stocks extended their winning streak to five sessions on Wednesday following the release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting.



The Dow climbed 74.51 points or 0.4 percent to 21,012.42, the Nasdaq advanced 24.31 points or 0.4 percent to 6,163.02 and the S&P 500 rose 5.97 points or 0.3 percent to 2,404.39.



