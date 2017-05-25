Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, May 25
|Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC
|The Company announces:
|Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 19/05/2017) of £55.87m
|Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 19/05/2017) of £43.56m
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 19/05/2017 was:
|Number of shares in issue:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*
|253.24p
|17,200,000
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|246.11p
|Ordinary share price
|250.00p
|Premium / (Discount) to NAV
|(1.28)%
|Ordinary shares have an undated life
|ZDP share
|131.69p
|9,349,000
|ZDP share price
|136.00p
|Premium to NAV
|3.27%
|ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 08/01/2018
|*Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2016 to 19/05/2017
|Name of company
|% of portfolio
|1
|Amino Technologies Plc GBp 1
|2.22
|2
|StatPro Group Plc Ordinary 1p
|2.21
|3
|Games Workshop Group Plc Ordinary 5p
|2.20
|4
|Belvoir Lettings Plc Ordinary
|2.18
|4
|McColl's Retail Group Plc Ordinary 0.1p
|2.18
|6
|Acal Plc Ordinary 5p
|2.16
|7
|Curtis Banks Group Plc GBp0.5
|2.09
|8
|Gattaca Plc Common GBp1
|2.07
|9
|Jarvis Securities Plc Ordinary 1p
|2.04
|10
|Connect Group Plc Ordinary 5p
|2.01
|11
|Marston's Plc Ordinary 7.375p
|1.99
|12
|Alumasc Group (The) Plc Ordinary 12.5p
|1.94
|13
|Braemar Shipping Services Plc GBp 10
|1.93
|14
|Brown (N) Group Ordinary 11.052p
|1.92
|15
|Moss Bros Group Plc Ordinary 5p
|1.90
|16
|Mucklow (A&J) Group Plc REIT 25p
|1.84
|17
|Personal Group Holdings Plc Ordinary 5p
|1.77
|18
|Conviviality Plc Ord 0.02p
|1.74
|19
|Numis Corporation Plc Ordinary 5p
|1.73
|20
|Galliford Try Plc Ordinary 50p
|1.73