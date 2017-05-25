sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 25.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

25.05.2017
Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

London, May 25

Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC
The Company announces:
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 19/05/2017) of £55.87m
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 19/05/2017) of £43.56m
The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 19/05/2017 was:
Number of shares in issue:
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*253.24p 17,200,000
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*246.11p
Ordinary share price250.00p
Premium / (Discount) to NAV(1.28)%
Ordinary shares have an undated life
ZDP share131.69p 9,349,000
ZDP share price136.00p
Premium to NAV3.27%
ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 08/01/2018
*Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2016 to 19/05/2017

Name of company% of portfolio
1Amino Technologies Plc GBp 12.22
2StatPro Group Plc Ordinary 1p2.21
3Games Workshop Group Plc Ordinary 5p2.20
4Belvoir Lettings Plc Ordinary2.18
4McColl's Retail Group Plc Ordinary 0.1p2.18
6Acal Plc Ordinary 5p2.16
7Curtis Banks Group Plc GBp0.52.09
8Gattaca Plc Common GBp12.07
9Jarvis Securities Plc Ordinary 1p2.04
10Connect Group Plc Ordinary 5p2.01
11Marston's Plc Ordinary 7.375p1.99
12Alumasc Group (The) Plc Ordinary 12.5p1.94
13Braemar Shipping Services Plc GBp 101.93
14Brown (N) Group Ordinary 11.052p1.92
15Moss Bros Group Plc Ordinary 5p1.90
16Mucklow (A&J) Group Plc REIT 25p1.84
17Personal Group Holdings Plc Ordinary 5p1.77
18Conviviality Plc Ord 0.02p1.74
19Numis Corporation Plc Ordinary 5p1.73
20Galliford Try Plc Ordinary 50p1.73

