

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's unemployment rate decreased for the third straight month in April, in line with expectations, figures from the Central Statistical Office showed Thursday.



The registered jobless rate fell to 7.7 percent in April from 8.1 percent in March. The figures also matched consensus estimated.



In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 9.4 percent.



The number of unemployed people declined to 1.25 million in April from 1.32 million in the prior month. A year ago, the jobless figure totaled 1.52 million.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX