

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:30 am ET Thursday, the Office for National Statistics publishes the second estimates for the U.K. GDP. According to first estimate, the economy expanded 0.3 percent sequentially in the first quarter.



Ahead of the data, the pound showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the pound rose against the U.S. dollar and the yen, it fell against the euro and the Swiss franc.



As of 4:25 am ET, the pound was trading at 0.8652 against the euro, 1.2617 against the Swiss franc, 1.2995 against the U.S. dollar and 145.22 against the yen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX