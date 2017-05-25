FSB Tech Set to Launch Victor Chandler's East African Venture

LONDON, May 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Victor Chandler is back. After a 3-year hiatus, his first foray is set to be as part of a new sports betting and gaming company to be called Bet Lion,focusing on East Africa and launching in August.

Bet Lionwill be powered by FSB Tech, a sportsbook and platform provider that Chandler described as 'terrific' and a company with experience in the African market.

FSB Tech already have two brands operating on their platform in Tanzania and Kenya and Victor, a pioneer in the industry for over 30 years, realises the potential of the evolving market.

He stated: "The market is already showing huge growth and smartphone penetration is much higher than many realise and with that has come an excellence in micro-payments."

FSB Tech's Business Development Director, Richard Thorp, added: "It's great to be working in a region that has so much potential, especially with somebody who has such a clear passion for and understanding of the betting and gaming business."

About FSB Tech

Founded in 2007 by industry veterans who understood that consumer demand for live betting would fundamentally change the operations behind a modern betting and gaming service, FSB Tech have developed the fastest, most scalable betting and gaming platform in the industry. FSB Tech offers everything needed to run an on-line betting and gaming business including a superb customer registration platform, CRM tools, betting tools, the industry's best casino games. The platform can be completely customised to meet your local regulatory requirements and meets ISO 27001 standards.