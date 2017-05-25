Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-05-25 10:48 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The general meeting of AB Litgrid shareholders (business ID 302564383, registered office address A. Juozapaviciaus g. 13, Vilnius) held on 25 April 2017 adopted a decision on the distribution of the company's profit for 2016 and the payment of an EUR 0.036 dividend per share.



The dividend will be paid to persons that will be AB Litgrid shareholders as of the end of the tenth working day after the general meeting of shareholders that has adopted the decision, i. e. 10 May 2017. The dividends will be paid according to Article 60(5) of the Republic of Lithuania Law on Companies, i. e. within 1 (one) month from the date when the decision to pay the dividend was adopted, through the managers of securities accounts of Litgrid's shareholders and through AB Swedbank - the manager of securities accounts of the issuer, i. e. AB Litgrid.



Starting from 24 May 2017, the dividend payment procedure will be as follows:



- To shareholders whose shares in AB Litgrid are managed by securities brokers or divisions of credit institutions providing the securities' accounting services, the dividend will be transferred, upon deduction of the natural person's income tax or the profit tax according to the Lithuanian law, to the shareholder's account with the relevant securities brokers or credit institution;



- To shareholders whose shares in AB Litgrid are managed by AB Swedbank authorised by AB Litgrid (the issuer), the dividend will be transferred, upon deduction of the natural person's income tax or the profit tax according to the Lithuanian law, to the shareholder's account with AB Swedbank or to the account with another bank or financial institution specified by the shareholder (IBAN) (applications for the transfer of the dividend to the account specified by the shareholder may be submitted to any branch of AB Swedbank).



Dividend taxation procedure:



- A 15% natural person's income tax: residents of the Republic of Lithuania - natural persons and foreign residents - natural persons;



- A 15% profit tax: residents of the Republic of Lithuania - legal persons and foreign residents - legal persons, unless the law states otherwise.



Residents of foreign countries that have concluded agreements on avoidance of double taxation with the Republic of Lithuania may make use of tax concessions under such agreements by filing a completed Foreign Resident's Application for a Tax Reduction, Form FR0021 (DAS-1). The form completed according to statutory requirements must be submitted to AB Swedbank by 18 May 2017 through a securities broker managing securities accounting for the foreign resident or through a division of a credit institution providing securities accounting services.



For more information please call Swedbank at 1633.



Vilija Railaite Litgrid Head of Communications Ph. +370 613 19977 E-mail vilija.railaite@litgrid.eu