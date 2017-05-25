The International Media Forum, Organized by Global Connection Media SA, has Begun in Antalya

ANTALYA, Turkey and LAUSANNE, Switzerland, May 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

- 142 journalists from 50 countries introduced to Turkey

The International Media Forum, organized as part of the 'Turkey - Discover the Potential' (TDP) publicity campaign, has begun in Antalya with the participation of 142 journalists from 50 countries.

Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet ÅžimÅŸek, Culture and Tourism Minister Nabi Avci, TIM President BüyükekÅŸi, and Turkish Airlines CEO Ä°lker Ayci were among the notable guests of the Forum, where they answered questions from international journalists.

The International Media Forum, realized under the auspices of the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the Turkish Exporter's Assembly (TIM), and with the sponsorship of Turkish Airlines, Maxx Royal, IHKIB and Borsa Istanbul, was organized by the Switzerland-based international media group Global Connection Media SA (GC).

As part of the Forum - an event bringing together the world's media with the highest level of participation - topics such as Turkey's economy, its tourism and trade potential as well as culture and media in general will be discussed.

Minister of Culture and Tourism Nabi Avci, who gave a speech at the opening session of the Forum - hosted by Maxx Royal Resort, the popular vacation destination in Antalya-Belek - stressed the need to discover Turkey's tourism potential.

A first for Turkey, the Forum is a platform where Turkey's leading representatives and foreign journalists can meet one on one, through interviews and round-table meetings.

High-level participants

The Forum, which began with the opening address of Global Connection CEO Jacques Pasche, was also attended by the President of the Turkish Exporter's Assembly Mehmet BüyükekÅŸi, President of Borsa Istanbul Himmet KaradaÄŸ, Turkish Airlines CEO Ä°lker Ayci, President of the Investment Support and Promotion Agency of Turkey Arda Ermut, and President of the IstanbulApparelExporters' Association (IHKIB) Hikmet Tanriverdi.

All-round promotional campaign

The International Media Forum, organized as part of Global Connection's TDP promotional campaign, following the communication efforts conducted in France, Germany, Italy, Russia, UAE, United Kingdom and USA, became a platform both for the promotion of the Turkish economy and for discussion relating to new approaches in media.

In 2016, GC had organized the Turkey-Russia Media Forum in Antalya, to improve Turkish-Russian relations. This Forum, which was attended by many high-level Russian and Turkish journalists, became the most important civil initiative between the two countries. The Turkey-Russia Media Forum and the International Media Forum will be annual events.