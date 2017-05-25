RFID and Barcode Printer Market to Reach $4.8 Billion by 2022 - Analysis By Type, Printing Technology, Printing Resolution, Application & Geography - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The RFID and barcode printer market is expected to be valued at USD 4.81 Billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% between 2017 and 2022. Some of the factors driving the growth of this market include demand to improve inventory management; rising e-commerce industry and need for eliminating human errors. The RFID and barcode printer market has been segmented on the basis of type, technology, printing resolution, industry, and geography.

The RFID and barcode printer market for the retail industry is expected to grow at the fastest rate between 2017 and 2022. The barcode labels and tags have been increasingly adopted in the retail sector, which has become the standard for labeling, tracking, and storing the information about the product. This information is later retrieved through scanners that provide the retailers about the count of the product on the floor and inventory as well as providing the cashiers information about the product.

Thermal transfer technology held the largest share of the RFID and barcode printer market for printing technology in 2017. The market for thermal transfer technology is expected to witness a moderate growth during the forecast period as this technology provides high-quality and long-lasting labels and tags in many different colors. The RFID and barcode printer market is driven by the rising demand for printers using thermal transfer technology deployed in industries such as education and entertainment for printing books, magazines, brochures, cards, posters, and so on.



The RFID and barcode printer market for the printing resolution below 300 dpi is expected to grow at a high rate between 2017 and 2022. The printers with the resolution below 300 dpi are in demand due to growing need for barcodes and RFID tags on ID cards, wrist bands, products in retail, healthcare, education, government industries. Moreover, lower resolution images appear fuzzy, jagged, and blur, so resolution of 300 dpi is used for crisp, clear results. These factors drive the growth of the RFID and barcode printer market during forecast period.



