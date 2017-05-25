StorageMart Works for Employee Engagement with New HR Director

COLUMBIA, Missouri, May 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --StorageMart is proud to announce that Lise Nyrop has been appointed Director of Human Resources. Nyrop, a veteran of Human Resources initiatives, will be supporting future growth and success at the company by building a comprehensive HR program and department that will span StorageMart locations across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

"Internally we've known that StorageMart is a great place to work for years, and we look forward to the coming months as Lise helps us translate our great environment into meaningful employee development programs that we can communicate with those looking to join our team," said Cris Burnam, President of StorageMart. "Lise's dedication to employee engagement made asking her to come aboard a no-brainer for us."

Lise's experience includes public and private sector work at the University and State of Missouri as well as ABC Laboratories and Missouri Farm Bureau. Some career highlights include developing a first-of-its-kind Academic/Professional internship program creating a credited program for University students to gain real-life experience without sacrificing coursework, a testament to the ways Human Resources is evolving to fit the needs of a new generation.

"I'm looking forward to making StorageMart a destination employer, not only in the self storage industry, but across the board," said Nyrop. Outside of work, Lise enjoys live music, is a theater advocate (with a B.A. in Literature and Theater from The College of William and Mary) and resides in Columbia, MO with her family.

About StorageMart

StorageMart started with a single store in Columbia, Missouri and has grown to be the largest privately-owned, family operated storage company in the world.StorageMart is led by the Burnam family, which has been in the storage industry for three generations. Dedicated to providing easy, clean and friendly service to each and every customer, StorageMart is committed to giving back to the many communities it calls home. In 2016, the company donated more than $142,000.00 to charities, in addition to donating over $350,000 in free rent to local organizations throughout the US and Canada. Learn more at www.storage-mart.com.

Contact: Sarah Little, sarah.little@storage-mart.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/450964/StorageMart___Logo.jpg