Pressure Monitoring Market Size Worth $11.9 Billion By 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

The globalpressure monitoring marketis expected to reach USD 11.9 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Pressure fluctuations in vital parts of the body often lead to chronic diseases such as glaucoma, cardiac disorders, and respiratory disorders. This has led to high demand for pressure monitoring devices.
According to the American Heart Association, 77.9 million people were suffering from hypertension in the U.S. in 2014. Patients suffering from lifestyle diseases like cardiac disorders are likely to experience hypertension throughout their life. Hence, there is a growing need for pressure monitoring amongst such kind of patients, thereby, increasing the demand for pressure monitoring devices.
Rising geriatric population is another significant driver stimulating the growth of pressure monitoring market. Aging population commonly suffer from hypertension and are highly susceptible to chronic diseases. This age group that experiences cardiac and respiratory diseases are expected to contribute toward high growth of pressure monitoring market in the near future.
Technological advancements are also spurring in the market due to the introduction of novel pressure monitoring devices. Many products are connected to smartphones so that people can self-monitor their blood pressure with ease. In addition, key players are manufacturing devices that measure intraocular pressure in order to reduce the risk of glaucoma.
Further key findings from the report suggest:
- In 2016, blood pressure monitoring devices dominated the market owing to rising prevalence of hypertension and heart-related disorders
- Amongst the procedure segment, noninvasive technique held the largest share in 2016 due to wide usage of noninvasive blood pressure monitors
- Cardiac disorders accounted for the largest share in 2016 due to growing prevalence of heart diseases causing blood pressure fluctuations
- In 2016, hospitals generated the largest revenue due to its growing usage of invasive as well as noninvasive pressure monitoring devices
- North America dominated the market in 2016 owing to rising prevalence of cardiac diseases and hypertension in the U.S.
- Asia Pacific is expected to showcase lucrative CAGR over the forecast period owing to rising geriatric population in China
- Some of the major players include Philips Healthcare; Medtronic; GE Healthcare; Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA; Becton, Dickinson and Company; Welch Allyn; and NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION.
