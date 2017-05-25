Pressure Monitoring Market Size Worth $11.9 Billion By 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalpressure monitoring marketis expected to reach USD 11.9 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Pressure fluctuations in vital parts of the body often lead to chronic diseases such as glaucoma, cardiac disorders, and respiratory disorders. This has led to high demand for pressure monitoring devices.

According to the American Heart Association, 77.9 million people were suffering from hypertension in the U.S. in 2014. Patients suffering from lifestyle diseases like cardiac disorders are likely to experience hypertension throughout their life. Hence, there is a growing need for pressure monitoring amongst such kind of patients, thereby, increasing the demand for pressure monitoring devices.

Rising geriatric population is another significant driver stimulating the growth of pressure monitoring market. Aging population commonly suffer from hypertension and are highly susceptible to chronic diseases. This age group that experiences cardiac and respiratory diseases are expected to contribute toward high growth of pressure monitoring market in the near future.

Technological advancements are also spurring in the market due to the introduction of novel pressure monitoring devices. Many products are connected to smartphones so that people can self-monitor their blood pressure with ease. In addition, key players are manufacturing devices that measure intraocular pressure in order to reduce the risk of glaucoma.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Pressure Monitoring Market Analysis By Product (Blood Pressure, Pulmonary Pressure, Intraocular Pressure, Intracranial Pressure), By Procedure (Noninvasive, Invasive), By Application, By End-use, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" at: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/pressure-monitoring-market

Further key findings from the report suggest:

In 2016, blood pressure monitoring devices dominated the market owing to rising prevalence of hypertension and heart-related disorders

Amongst the procedure segment, noninvasive technique held the largest share in 2016 due to wide usage of noninvasive blood pressure monitors

Cardiac disorders accounted for the largest share in 2016 due to growing prevalence of heart diseases causing blood pressure fluctuations

In 2016, hospitals generated the largest revenue due to its growing usage of invasive as well as noninvasive pressure monitoring devices

North America dominated the market in 2016 owing to rising prevalence of cardiac diseases and hypertension in the U.S.

Asia Pacific is expected to showcase lucrative CAGR over the forecast period owing to rising geriatric population in China

Some of the major players include Philips Healthcare; Medtronic; GE Healthcare; Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA; Becton, Dickinson and Company; Welch Allyn; and NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION.

Grand View Research has segmented the pressure monitoring market on the basis of product, procedure, application, end-use, and region:

Pressure Monitoring Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Blood Pressure Monitors/Cardiac Pressure Monitors Device Automated BP Monitors Ambulatory BP Monitors Sphygmomanometers BP Transducers Accessories Blood Pressure Cuffs Manometers Valves and Tubings Bulbs By Technology Digital Aneroid Pulmonary Pressure Monitors Device Oximeters Capnographs Spirometers Accessories Flanged Mouth Pieces Nasal Probes & Plugs Filters Intraocular Pressure Monitors Device Accessories Prisms Tip Covers Sensors Intracranial Pressure Monitors

Pressure Monitoring Procedure Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Noninvasive Invasive

Pressure Monitoring Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Respiratory Disorders Glaucoma Cardiac Disorders Neurological Disorders Dialysis Others

Pressure Monitoring End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Hospitals Home Care Settings Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Clinics Diagnostic Laboratories Others

Pressure Monitoring Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany UK Asia Pacific Japan China India Latin America Brazil Mexico MEA South Africa



