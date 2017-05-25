TradingForex.com Establishes New Boundaries in Trading With the Release of its New Website

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, May 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

TradingForex.com, the true STP/ECN broker, today announced the launch of their new website, http://www.TradingForex.com. The company, operated by TTCM Traders Trust Capital Markets Ltd, was 'formed by trader for trader,' with the traders' experience at the heart of their activity. The broker is represented by Swiss management and their clockwork precision new website redefines accessibility and security in trading the world's financial market, offering the full website functionality from desktop, mobile or tablet.

Filled with a wealth of information, easy navigation throughout the website, a complete education library and an abundance of trading tools to match a traders style and needs, clients can now benefit from the latest insights and analysis to support their trading journey.

The company states why clients should choose TradingForex.com:

Honesty & integrity - with trader success in mind, all income is generated from trading execution; their clients' losses do not increase their gains.

Transparent trading environment - governed by fair and ethical trading conditions, whereby the traders can focus on simply trading!

Safe and strong regulatory protection - authorised and regulated under CySEC (License number 107/09) and passported in the European Union under the MiFID directive, registered with all European regulatory authorities.

Cutting edge technology - for both novice and pro-traders to enhance their trading experience with cutting-edge tools.

Nicola Berardi, CEO states, 'Our team, originally traders, have experienced a lot of changes in the past number of years when it comes to trading the markets and know what they want when they are trading their own portfolios. So we take all of this real-life expertise, along with our Swiss thinking, to create a company that can offer true trading execution with the trader at the heart of it all.'

TradingForex.com offers traders of all levels access to the world's financial market. Dedicated to providing an unbeatable trading experience, TradingForex.com continuously invests in the development of their service with industry leading technology, the best market conditions and bespoke customer service. Their mission is to empower and enable traders to gain financial independence and trading excellence.

TradingForex.com is operated by TTCM Traders Trust Capital Markets Ltd, which is authorised and regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), license number 107/09.

To find out more, visit: http://www.TradingForex.com