

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 24-May-17



Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 24/05/2017 IE00BYPGT035 1350000 USD 14,426,341.81 10.6862



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 24/05/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 1965000 USD 28,697,065.89 14.6041



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 24/05/2017 IE00BDF12W49 45152 USD 791,704.20 17.5342



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 24/05/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 750000 USD 12,432,896.26 16.5772



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 24/05/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 650000 USD 6,633,218.49 10.205



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 24/05/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 2050000 USD 20,920,803.77 10.2053



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 24/05/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2975000 EUR 40,012,758.70 13.4497



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 24/05/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 299,874.47 14.2797



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 24/05/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,215,918.20 16.9821



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 24/05/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 211000 EUR 3,615,470.86 17.1349



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 24/05/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 910010 GBP 10,910,941.55 11.9899



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 24/05/2017 IE00BVXBH163 3010000 USD 54,024,372.77 17.9483



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 24/05/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 1820000 USD 35,402,488.65 19.4519



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 24/05/2017 IE00BQZJC527 2805000 EUR 50,695,595.08 18.0733



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 24/05/2017 IE00BDF16114 106000 EUR 1,580,062.68 14.9063



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 24/05/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000 EUR 313,702.86 14.9382



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 24/05/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,328,491.28 16.0059



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 24/05/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,332,451.72 18.5063



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 24/05/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,306,160.25 16.3557



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 24/05/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 2100000 GBP 22,340,938.33 10.6385



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 24/05/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,291,952.96 18.4538



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 24/05/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 301,087.17 18.8179



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 24/05/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 4,714,488.26 18.858



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 24/05/2017 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,147,914.87 16.7889



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 24/05/2017 IE00BDGSNL04 437500 USD 7,345,006.17 16.7886



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 24/05/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 1700000 EUR 23,691,283.58 13.936



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 24/05/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 301250 CHF 5,319,457.62 17.658



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 24/05/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 601000 EUR 9,080,398.86 15.1088



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 24/05/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 600010 GBP 6,157,829.46 10.2629



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 24/05/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 451000 USD 8,063,142.50 17.8784



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 24/05/2017 IE00BVXC4854 11250000 USD 169,443,728.81 15.0617



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 24/05/2017 IE00BYQCZD50 15000 USD 240,611.75 16.0408



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 24/05/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 840000 GBP 4,936,507.52 5.8768



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 24/05/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2600000 USD 48,239,780.04 18.5538



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 24/05/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,026,382.52 15.7905



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 24/05/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 65000 GBP 909,590.96 13.9937



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 24/05/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 146000 USD 2,553,904.62 17.4925



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 24/05/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 296,844.75 18.5528



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 24/05/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 195000 USD 3,640,327.00 18.6683



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 24/05/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 910000 USD 17,201,887.46 18.9032



