Mattresses - Global Strategic Business Report 2017: Product Innovations, Recent Industry Activity, Product Overview, Market Issues & Focus on Key Players - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Mattresses - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Mattresses in US$ Million by the following Segments:

  • Traditional Innerspring
  • Non-Innerspring

The report profiles 269 companies including many key and niche players such as:

  • Corsicana Bedding, Inc. (USA)
  • Innocor, Inc. (USA)
  • King Koil (USA)
  • Kingsdown, Inc. (USA)
  • Relyon Limited (UK)
  • Restonic Mattress Corporation (USA)
  • Select Comfort Corporation (USA)
  • Serta Simmons Bedding, LLC (USA)
  • Sleep, Inc. (USA)
  • Silentnight Group Ltd. (UK)
  • Tempur Sealy International Inc. (USA)

Key Topics Covered:

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Mattresses
  • Addressing the Basic Human Need, Sleep
  • Current and Future Analysis
  • Growth Drivers in a Nut Shell
  • Developing Markets to Drive Future Growth
  • Specialty Mattresses Post Stronger Growth
  • Foam and Latex Mattresses Exhibit Significant Demand
  • Mattress Production Scenario
  • Factors Influencing Mattress Purchase
  • Ranking of Factors Influencing Mattress Purchase
  • Competitive Landscape
  • Consolidation Activity

2. MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES

  • Innovations Spur Growth
  • Innovative Raw Materials
  • Beds with Smart Technology
  • Gel Mattresses
  • Mattress with Temperature Control Capability
  • Advancements in Foam Mattresses
  • Use of biobased materials
  • Nanofoam Mattresses
  • Customized Mattreses
  • Select innovative Mattress Rollouts
  • Innovative Mattress for Better Sleep for Parents and Babies
  • Smarttress Mattress for Detecting Unfaithful Partners
  • Superbeds to Detect Snoring
  • Use of Augmented Reality
  • Entering the Age of Smart Mattresses
  • Mattresses with LED Lights
  • Mattress with Body Massage Feature
  • Mattresses with Biometric Sensors
  • Setting the Right Temperature
  • Mattress with Pressure Sensing Capabities
  • The Rise of the Bed-in-a-Box Concept
  • Blurring Lines of Distinction between Specialty and Traditional Mattresses
  • Startups Infuse Excitement
  • Innovative Take on Personalization of Mattresses
  • Future Mattress Machinery to include Highly Automated Robots and Smart Machines
  • Higher Preference for Environment-Friendly/Green Mattresses
  • Organic Materials Drive the Mattress Market
  • 100% Latex Bedding Grows in Demand
  • Mattress Making Gets Easier with Innovative Technologies
  • Pocket Spring Mattresses Remain Popular
  • Gel Mattresses Evolve as a Comfort Option
  • Allergen Protection Gains Focus
  • Manufacturers Look to Engage Consumers' Visual & Olfactory Senses
  • Mattress Manufacturers Embrace Advanced Components for Temperature Regulation
  • Reticulated Foams for Better Airflow
  • Modified Latex Foams
  • Use of Gel Component or Gel Foams
  • Phase-Change Materials to Store Latent Heat
  • Innovative Textiles for Mattresses
  • Mattresses with Electronic Cooling and Heating Systems
  • Use of Innerspring Cores
  • Thicker Mattresses Grow in Demand
  • Need for Electricity Conservation by Waterbeds Offers New Food for Thought
  • Consumer Interest Grows in Oversized Beds and Mattresses
  • Comfort and Softness in Mattress is in Vogue
  • Traditional Futon Mattress Market Evolve with Changing Times
  • Full-Sized Beds and Mattresses in Demand for Children
  • Manufacturers & Suppliers Jostle to Offer Premium Bedding Products
  • Mattress Upholstery Influences Buying Trends
  • Opportunities Await Mattress Tapes Market
  • Manufacturers Eye Innovative Fibers Varieties
  • Recycled Material for Mattress
  • Fire-Resistant Fibers for Mattresses
  • Renewable Fibers for Mattresses
  • Noteworthy Trends in Mattress Ticking Market
  • Focus on Foundation and Border Options
  • Demand for Modern Designs and Looks
  • Bolder Borders

3. DISTRIBUTION & MARKETING

  • Conventional Furniture Stores
  • Department Stores
  • Specialty Bedding Outlets
  • Direct-to-Consumer, Warehouse Clubs and Miscellaneous
  • Online Sales Increase Presence
  • Social Media to Boost Sales of Bedding Commodities
  • Manufacturers Focus on Reinventing Bedding Retail
  • Direct-to-Customer, Online Sales and Bed-in-a-Box Concepts Work Fine for Startup Mattress Companies, Giants in the Industry to Follow Suit

4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

  • Mattresses
  • Traditional Innerspring
  • Non-Innerspring (Specialty)
  • Types of non-innerspring mattresses and the specific features of each type
  • Foam Mattress
  • Air Mattress
  • Pillowtop Mattress
  • Mattress Components
  • Core
  • Shell
  • Tick
  • Bed/Mattress Coils

5. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS

  • Emma Launches Hybrid Mattress
  • The Beautyrest Brand Launches Two New Mattresses in Las Vegas
  • King Koil Introduces New iMattress roll-pack mattresses
  • Denver Mattress Launches New Sleep Animalzzz Product Line
  • Xiaomi launches 8H Latex Mattress M3
  • Bloomfield Hills' Reverie Launches New Line of Mattresses
  • Leesa Sleep Unveils Sapira line of Luxury Hybrid Mattress
  • Pleasant Mattress Launches Maxx innerspring Bed
  • Kurlon Introduces New Mattresses Range Based on Kurlopedic Technology
  • Intercoil International Introduces Intelligent NGMatt Mattress
  • Symbol Launches Climate-Controlled SleepFresh Mattress Line
  • Repose Introduces new Mattresses
  • Serta Introduces All-new iComfort Mattress
  • Kingsdown Unveils Remodeled Sleep Smart Mattress
  • Naturepedic Debuts Chorus Organic Mattress
  • Ergo Sleep Centers Launch Ergo Majestic Mattresses
  • Somnus Introduces New Invisible Tufted Mattress
  • Kingsdown Introduces 'Farm to Home' collection
  • Mattress Firm Introduces Atmos
  • Slumberland Unveils LivinGreen Mattresses
  • Nodical Introduces Premium Memory Foam Mattresses
  • Ortho Mattress Introduces Series of New Mattresses
  • Therm-a-Rest® Unveils New Ultralight, High-Tech Mattresses

6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

  • Mattress Firm Expands Partnership with Serta
  • Mattress Firm Terminates Contract with Tempur Sealy
  • Tempur Sealy International to Expand its Mexico Operations
  • Blue Bell Extends Licensing Agreement with King Koil
  • Advent International Acquires Majority Stake in King Koil Shanghai Sleep System
  • HCi Viocare Technologies Signs Licensing Agreement with Carilex Medical for Development of Smart Mattress
  • Steinhoff International Acquires Mattress Firm
  • Kingsdown Expands Footprint in China
  • Casper Enters the UK Mattress Retail Space
  • Mattress Firm Completes Acquisition of Sleepy's
  • Kingsdown Opens showroom in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
  • Kurlon Enterprise Introduces its e-commerce site (INDIA)
  • Wayfair Partners with Mattress Firm to Offer Mattresses Online
  • Kingsdown Signs Exclusive Agreement with Downton Abbey® Home
  • Kingsdown Partners with Roth Bedding Technology International
  • Comfizone to Expand and Double its Turnover
  • Japanese Bedding Topper Maker Airweave to Open US Store
  • Simmons Discontinues ComforPedic Mattress Brand
  • Kingsdown Enters Licensing Agreement with Navijam

7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 269 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 282)

  • The United States (130)
  • Canada (15)
  • Japan (2)
  • Europe (85)
  • - France (4)
  • - Germany (6)
  • - The United Kingdom (27)
  • - Italy (8)
  • - Spain (1)
  • - Rest of Europe (39)
  • Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (39)
  • Middle East (6)
  • Latin America (1)
  • Africa (4)

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bw53xq/mattresses

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire