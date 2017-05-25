Mattresses - Global Strategic Business Report 2017: Product Innovations, Recent Industry Activity, Product Overview, Market Issues & Focus on Key Players - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Mattresses in US$ Million by the following Segments:
- Traditional Innerspring
- Non-Innerspring
The report profiles 269 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Corsicana Bedding, Inc. (USA)
- Innocor, Inc. (USA)
- King Koil (USA)
- Kingsdown, Inc. (USA)
- Relyon Limited (UK)
- Restonic Mattress Corporation (USA)
- Select Comfort Corporation (USA)
- Serta Simmons Bedding, LLC (USA)
- Sleep, Inc. (USA)
- Silentnight Group Ltd. (UK)
- Tempur Sealy International Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Mattresses
- Addressing the Basic Human Need, Sleep
- Current and Future Analysis
- Growth Drivers in a Nut Shell
- Developing Markets to Drive Future Growth
- Specialty Mattresses Post Stronger Growth
- Foam and Latex Mattresses Exhibit Significant Demand
- Mattress Production Scenario
- Factors Influencing Mattress Purchase
- Ranking of Factors Influencing Mattress Purchase
- Competitive Landscape
- Consolidation Activity
2. MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES
- Innovations Spur Growth
- Innovative Raw Materials
- Beds with Smart Technology
- Gel Mattresses
- Mattress with Temperature Control Capability
- Advancements in Foam Mattresses
- Use of biobased materials
- Nanofoam Mattresses
- Customized Mattreses
- Select innovative Mattress Rollouts
- Innovative Mattress for Better Sleep for Parents and Babies
- Smarttress Mattress for Detecting Unfaithful Partners
- Superbeds to Detect Snoring
- Use of Augmented Reality
- Entering the Age of Smart Mattresses
- Mattresses with LED Lights
- Mattress with Body Massage Feature
- Mattresses with Biometric Sensors
- Setting the Right Temperature
- Mattress with Pressure Sensing Capabities
- The Rise of the Bed-in-a-Box Concept
- Blurring Lines of Distinction between Specialty and Traditional Mattresses
- Startups Infuse Excitement
- Innovative Take on Personalization of Mattresses
- Future Mattress Machinery to include Highly Automated Robots and Smart Machines
- Higher Preference for Environment-Friendly/Green Mattresses
- Organic Materials Drive the Mattress Market
- 100% Latex Bedding Grows in Demand
- Mattress Making Gets Easier with Innovative Technologies
- Pocket Spring Mattresses Remain Popular
- Gel Mattresses Evolve as a Comfort Option
- Allergen Protection Gains Focus
- Manufacturers Look to Engage Consumers' Visual & Olfactory Senses
- Mattress Manufacturers Embrace Advanced Components for Temperature Regulation
- Reticulated Foams for Better Airflow
- Modified Latex Foams
- Use of Gel Component or Gel Foams
- Phase-Change Materials to Store Latent Heat
- Innovative Textiles for Mattresses
- Mattresses with Electronic Cooling and Heating Systems
- Use of Innerspring Cores
- Thicker Mattresses Grow in Demand
- Need for Electricity Conservation by Waterbeds Offers New Food for Thought
- Consumer Interest Grows in Oversized Beds and Mattresses
- Comfort and Softness in Mattress is in Vogue
- Traditional Futon Mattress Market Evolve with Changing Times
- Full-Sized Beds and Mattresses in Demand for Children
- Manufacturers & Suppliers Jostle to Offer Premium Bedding Products
- Mattress Upholstery Influences Buying Trends
- Opportunities Await Mattress Tapes Market
- Manufacturers Eye Innovative Fibers Varieties
- Recycled Material for Mattress
- Fire-Resistant Fibers for Mattresses
- Renewable Fibers for Mattresses
- Noteworthy Trends in Mattress Ticking Market
- Focus on Foundation and Border Options
- Demand for Modern Designs and Looks
- Bolder Borders
3. DISTRIBUTION & MARKETING
- Conventional Furniture Stores
- Department Stores
- Specialty Bedding Outlets
- Direct-to-Consumer, Warehouse Clubs and Miscellaneous
- Online Sales Increase Presence
- Social Media to Boost Sales of Bedding Commodities
- Manufacturers Focus on Reinventing Bedding Retail
- Direct-to-Customer, Online Sales and Bed-in-a-Box Concepts Work Fine for Startup Mattress Companies, Giants in the Industry to Follow Suit
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- Mattresses
- Traditional Innerspring
- Non-Innerspring (Specialty)
- Types of non-innerspring mattresses and the specific features of each type
- Foam Mattress
- Air Mattress
- Pillowtop Mattress
- Mattress Components
- Core
- Shell
- Tick
- Bed/Mattress Coils
5. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS
- Emma Launches Hybrid Mattress
- The Beautyrest Brand Launches Two New Mattresses in Las Vegas
- King Koil Introduces New iMattress roll-pack mattresses
- Denver Mattress Launches New Sleep Animalzzz Product Line
- Xiaomi launches 8H Latex Mattress M3
- Bloomfield Hills' Reverie Launches New Line of Mattresses
- Leesa Sleep Unveils Sapira line of Luxury Hybrid Mattress
- Pleasant Mattress Launches Maxx innerspring Bed
- Kurlon Introduces New Mattresses Range Based on Kurlopedic Technology
- Intercoil International Introduces Intelligent NGMatt Mattress
- Symbol Launches Climate-Controlled SleepFresh Mattress Line
- Repose Introduces new Mattresses
- Serta Introduces All-new iComfort Mattress
- Kingsdown Unveils Remodeled Sleep Smart Mattress
- Naturepedic Debuts Chorus Organic Mattress
- Ergo Sleep Centers Launch Ergo Majestic Mattresses
- Somnus Introduces New Invisible Tufted Mattress
- Kingsdown Introduces 'Farm to Home' collection
- Mattress Firm Introduces Atmos
- Slumberland Unveils LivinGreen Mattresses
- Nodical Introduces Premium Memory Foam Mattresses
- Ortho Mattress Introduces Series of New Mattresses
- Therm-a-Rest® Unveils New Ultralight, High-Tech Mattresses
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
- Mattress Firm Expands Partnership with Serta
- Mattress Firm Terminates Contract with Tempur Sealy
- Tempur Sealy International to Expand its Mexico Operations
- Blue Bell Extends Licensing Agreement with King Koil
- Advent International Acquires Majority Stake in King Koil Shanghai Sleep System
- HCi Viocare Technologies Signs Licensing Agreement with Carilex Medical for Development of Smart Mattress
- Steinhoff International Acquires Mattress Firm
- Kingsdown Expands Footprint in China
- Casper Enters the UK Mattress Retail Space
- Mattress Firm Completes Acquisition of Sleepy's
- Kingsdown Opens showroom in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
- Kurlon Enterprise Introduces its e-commerce site (INDIA)
- Wayfair Partners with Mattress Firm to Offer Mattresses Online
- Kingsdown Signs Exclusive Agreement with Downton Abbey® Home
- Kingsdown Partners with Roth Bedding Technology International
- Comfizone to Expand and Double its Turnover
- Japanese Bedding Topper Maker Airweave to Open US Store
- Simmons Discontinues ComforPedic Mattress Brand
- Kingsdown Enters Licensing Agreement with Navijam
7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 269 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 282)
- The United States (130)
- Canada (15)
- Japan (2)
- Europe (85)
- - France (4)
- - Germany (6)
- - The United Kingdom (27)
- - Italy (8)
- - Spain (1)
- - Rest of Europe (39)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (39)
- Middle East (6)
- Latin America (1)
- Africa (4)
