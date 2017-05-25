

25 May 2017



PayPoint plc - Dividends



The board of directors of PayPoint plc (the 'Company') has recommended the payment of a final dividend of 30 pence per share, in respect of the period ended 31 March 2017. The board has also declared an additional dividend of 24.5 pence per share. Subject to approval of shareholders of the final dividend at the Company's annual general meeting to be held on 26 July 2017, the dividends will be paid on 31 July 2017 to those shareholders on the register on 23 June 2017 with the associated ex-dividend date being 22 June 2017.



The Company's Registrars, Capita Asset Services, can be contacted for any share registration or dividend queries on 0871 664 0300 (calls cost 12p per minute plus your phone company's access charge. From overseas - +44 371 664 0300; calls outside the United Kingdom will be charged at the applicable international rate. Lines are open Monday to Friday 09.00am-5.30pm).



