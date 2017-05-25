SINGAPORE -- (Marketwired) -- 05/25/17 -- Safdie Architects and Surbana Jurong Private Limited today announced the formation of Safdie Surbana Jurong (SSJ), a long-term collaboration to jointly pursue major design projects within Asia-Pacific.

SSJ will combine the strengths of each partner to achieve projects of the highest-quality design across a range of typologies. It will focus on residential, commercial and institutional projects which require unique planning and design expertise to create world class iconic architecture projects in Asia-Pacific.

The design effort will be led by Safdie Architects' Boston office, with Moshe Safdie providing design leadership for all projects undertaken by SSJ and be involved intimately throughout the construction of each project. Surbana Jurong will have a dedicated team to work directly with Safdie Architects to produce the detailed engineering and architectural design efforts, provide overall project management, and lead the construction documentation and administration efforts.

The milestone collaboration presents an opportunity for Surbana Jurong to further develop world-class design capabilities, and allows its younger architects and designers to learn directly from Safdie and his team.

The two partners bring complementary strengths to the collaboration. Safdie Architects is helmed by Moshe Safdie, the world renowned architect, urban planner, educator, theorist and author. The firm has designed and realised a wide range of projects around the world of which many have become beloved regional and national landmarks such as Marina Bay Sands, Sky Habitat Singapore, Jewel at Changi Airport Singapore, Habitat '67, Montreal; the National Gallery of Canada, Ottawa; Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Arkansas; Yad Vashem Holocaust Museum, Jerusalem; and Raffles City mixed-use development in Chongqing, China. Surbana Jurong is one of the largest Asia-based urban, industrial and infrastructure consulting firms with a 50-year track record in both private and public projects in Singapore and globally such as Biopolis Phase 1, Health City Novena, MKH World, Cleantech I & II, and more.

"We are delighted to join forces with Surbana Jurong. Our teams have unique, complementary capabilities. Together we can expand the realisation of significant projects, embracing our design principles across Asia," said Moshe Safdie.

"Surbana Jurong is proud to partner with the illustrious Moshe Safdie, whose works have become architectural icons and national landmarks. Safdie Architects is world-renowned for their cutting-edge designs that embrace an inclusive and humane design philosophy. We share this design philosophy -- that building a city is about shaping lives. Through this collaboration, we will be able to provide world-class design and expert project delivery to a broad array of clients in Asia. We are looking forward to creating many iconic projects together," said Mr. Wong Heang Fine, Group Chief Executive Officer, Surbana Jurong.

About Moshe Safdie and Safdie Architects

Moshe Safdie is an architect, urban planner, educator, theorist, and author who embraces a comprehensive and humane design philosophy. He is committed to architecture that supports and enhances a project's program; that is informed by the geographic, social, and cultural elements that define a place; and that responds to human needs and aspirations. The design of each of his projects is responsive to local historic, cultural, and environmental contexts and grows out of a vision of the way it can affect the lives of the individuals for whom the buildings and public spaces are created. In recognition of his work's impact on the public and his lasting influence on generations of younger architects, Safdie was awarded the 2016 Lifetime Achievement Award by the Cooper Hewitt National Design Museum and the 2015 Gold Medal from the American Institute of Architects, the organization's highest honor for an individual.

Safdie Architects is based in Boston, USA with offices in Singapore, Shanghai and Jerusalem. The firm has designed and realized a wide range of projects around the world, including cultural, civic, and educational institutions; mixed-use urban centers and airports; and master plans for existing neighborhoods and entirely new cities. Many of his buildings have become beloved regional and national landmarks, including Habitat '67, Montreal; the National Gallery of Canada, Ottawa; Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Arkansas; Yad Vashem Holocaust Museum, Jerusalem; and Raffles City mixed-use development in Chongqing, China.

Safdie Architects' projects in Singapore include Marina Bay Sands Integrated Resort; Sky Habitat residences, Bishan; and Jewel at Changi Airport, which is scheduled to open in 2019.

About Surbana Jurong

Surbana Jurong Private Limited (SJ) is one of the largest Asia-based urban, industrial and infrastructure consulting firms. Leveraging technology and creativity, SJ provides one-stop consultancy solutions across the entire value chain of the urbanisation, industrialisation and infrastructure domains.

Headquartered in Singapore, the SJ Group has a global workforce of 13,000 employees in 113 offices across 44 countries in Asia, Australia, the Middle East, Africa and the Americas, and an annual turnover of around S$1.3 billion.

SJ has a track record of over 50 years, and has built more than a million homes in Singapore, crafted master plans for more than 30 countries and developed over 50 industrial parks globally.

SJ's motto 'Building Cities, Shaping Lives' reflects its belief that development is more than just steel and concrete. SJ creates spaces and infrastructure services where people live, work and play, shaping cities into homes with sustainable jobs where communities and businesses can flourish.

For media enquiries, please contact:



Safdie Architects

Christa Mahar

Director of Communications

T: +1-617-629-7264

E: Email Contact



Surbana Jurong

Jackie Yu

Deputy Director, Group Communications

T: +65 6839-7326 M: +65 9688-4269

E: Email Contact



