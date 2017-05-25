Fracking Chemicals And Fluids Market to Reach $57.5 Billion by 2025 - Analysis By Product, Well Type, Function & Segment - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Fracking Chemicals And Fluids Market Analysis By Product, By Well Type (Horizontal Well, Vertical Well), By Function (Friction Reducer, Biocides, Clay Control Agents, Cross-Linkers, Breakers, Buffers, Surfactants), And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report to their offering.

The global fracking chemicals & fluids market is expected to reach USD 57.59 billion by 2025. Globally increasing demand of fuel and electricity has been a major factor driving the market growth. The utilization of fracking chemicals in drilling operations has increased owing to the growing demand of horizontal drilling methods.

Fracking chemicals have various uses in drilling operations including, prevention of scales in pipe, reduction of friction over base pipe, thickening of water in order to suspend proppants, retention of viscosity of fluid at high temperatures, elimination of bacteria in water, protection of casing from corrosion, and clay stabilization to lock down clays in shale structure.

Fracking chemicals are used in vertical and horizontal drilling operations. The recent shift towards horizontal drilling methods have led to the exponential growth of horizontal wells category in well-type segment. Owing to this scenario, horizontal well was the largest well-type category in 2016 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the next eight years. The horizontal well segment had a market share of 75.6% in 2016.



Water based fluids is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the product category over the forecast period with an estimated CAGR of 10.9% from 2017 to 2025. Water based fluids are utilized to drill approximately 80% of the wells. Growing concern towards toxicity and biodegradation of fracking fluids is expected to drive water based fluids product demand over the forecast period. Owing to its ability to minimize erosion of weak rock formations and circulation loss, water based fracking fluid is expected to gain significance over the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned



Baker Hughes Incorporated

Halliburton Company

Schlumberger Ltd.

E.Idu Pont de Nemours and Company

and Company Pioneer Engineering Services

BASF SE

The DOW Chemical Company

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Ashland Inc.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd.

Albermarle Corporation

FTS International



Key Topics Covered:

1 Methodology and Scope



2 Executive Summary



3 Fracking Chemicals & Fluids Market Variables, Trends & Scope



4 Fracking Chemicals & Fluids: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis



5 Fracking Chemicals & Fluids: Well Type Estimates & Trend Analysis



6 Fracking Chemicals & Fluids: Function Estimates & Trend Analysis



7 Fracking Chemicals & Fluids: Regional Estimates &Trend Analysis



8 Competitive Landscape



9 Company Profiles

