

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK mortgage approvals declined slightly in April, figures from the British Bankers' Association showed Thursday.



The number of mortgages approved for house purchases fell to 40,750 in April from 40,872 in March.



Gross mortgage borrowing in April totaled GBP 13.4 billion much in line with recent months. Net mortgage borrowing in April was 2.4 percent higher than a year ago.



Consumer credit annual growth improved to 6.4 percent in April from 6.1 percent in March. The increase was driven by stronger credit card borrowing, reflecting stronger retail sale.



Meanwhile, growth in personal loans and overdrafts slowed to 6.4 percent from 6.8 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX