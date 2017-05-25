Lignin Market to Reach $913 Million by 2025 - Growing Environmental Concerns Regarding Air Pollution & Associated Health Hazards - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global lignin market is expected to reach USD 913.1 million by 2025. The growing environmental concerns regarding air pollution and associated health hazards have been the major factors driving market growth. The growing demand for dust control in residential, commercial, and industrial sectors is expected drive growth further over the forecast period.

Increasing rate of air pollution has been a growing environmental concern on a global scale over the past few decades, affecting residential, commercial, transport, agricultural, storage and logistic sectors. In addition, air pollution has resulted in rising occurrences of respiratory illnesses as well as increasing number of accidents due to smog.

Traditionally, calcium chloride was used to control dust on roads which proved to be expensive over the duration of time owing to its increasing demand from other end-use applications including paper and construction. Over the past few years' the product is being increasingly used as a substitute to calcium carbonate as a dust collector.

The organosolv lignin segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the coming years, at an estimated CAGR of over 5% from 2016 to 2025. Increasing demand for manufacturing various potential products including activated carbon, carbon fiber, phenol derivatives, vanillin and phenolic resins is expected to boost organosolv lignin demand over the next nine years.



In addition, the rising R&D activities and investments related to the product in developing countries, including India and China, is expected to boost organosolv lignin demand over the forecast period. Further growing instances of smog in the country coupled with rising need to curb this environmental hazard is expected to drive demand.

Companies Mentioned



Borregaard LignoTech

Tembec

Domtar Corporation

Asian Lignin Manufacturing PvtLtd.

Northway Lignin Chemical

Green Value SA

Aditya Birla Group

Changzhou Shanfeng Chemical Industry Company

The Dallas Group of America, Inc.

Liquid Lignin Company LLC

Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd.

Metsa Group

Fibria

Lenzing A.G.



