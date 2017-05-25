MEMPHIS, TN -- (Marketwired) -- 05/25/17 -- Shipt, the fastest growing online grocery marketplace, today announced that it will begin delivering fresh groceries to Memphis residents beginning on June 1, 2017. The service will begin with deliveries from local Kroger stores, with additional retailers coming soon. At launch, 400,000 households in the Memphis area will have access to grocery delivery from Shipt.

Founded in 2014, Shipt is committed to simplifying the lives of its members by offering a new, convenient grocery shopping experience. Delivering grocery stores' full selection of items, Shipt's marketplace lists products by aisle, and features categories such as healthy ingredients, seasonal selections and inspiration for quick, easy meals.

"Tennessee was the first state Shipt expanded to after our initial launch in Birmingham, and demand for access to the service has driven our continued growth across the state," said Bill Smith, founder and CEO of Shipt. "From music, to food, to entertainment, Memphis is one of the most vibrant cities in the country. By bringing Shipt to Memphis, we're playing our part in making Memphis members' lives that much easier."

As a special offer to Memphis area residents, Shipt annual grocery memberships purchased prior to the June 1st launch will cost $49. After launch day, memberships will return to the normal rate of $99 per year. Through the Shipt app, members can shop the full selection of groceries offered at local Kroger stores, note any preferences, choose a one-hour delivery window and pay for their order. Shipt connects members with a community of shoppers who hand pick their items and deliver them as soon as one hour after the order is placed, or up to 24 hours in advance.

Shipt members have access to unlimited free delivery for orders over $35. To sign up for Shipt and learn more about the service and availability, visit Shipt.com/Memphis.

Shipt displays a commitment to each of the communities it serves and plans to work closely with local charities to help eliminate hunger and food insecurity in and around Memphis. To kick off the launch and celebrate the hard work of some of Memphis's most dedicated charities, Shipt will donate $10 for each membership sold prior to June 30 (up to $50,000) to the member's choice of the following organizations: The Midsouth Food Bank or the Memphis Kitchen Community.

Leading up to the launch, Shipt plans to grow their network of shoppers, who are responsible for ensuring complete, accurate fulfillments of each order. To apply to be a Shipt Shopper, visit Shipt.com and click "Get Paid to Shop."

About Shipt

Shipt, the nation's fastest growing online grocery marketplace, partners with leading retailers to deliver groceries via a community of shoppers and a convenient app. Since its founding in 2014, Shipt has been rapidly expanding and now offers quality, personalized grocery delivery to over 20 million households in 44 markets across the country. Shipt offers unlimited grocery deliveries to members for $99 per year. The company currently has offices in Birmingham, AL, and San Francisco, CA. For more information, visit Shipt.com.

Shipt sources groceries from local Kroger stores, however, the company is not endorsed by or affiliated with Kroger.

