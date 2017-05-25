FARMERS BRANCH, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 05/25/17 -- Light Engine Design Corp. (OTC PINK: TLED), is pleased to announce the addition of Mr. Mark Rosenblum to the Company's Board of Advisors. Mark is an industry leader for algae and macro-algae production, and will be instrumental in helping to guide the Company's efforts in these areas.

Mr. Rosenblum earned a degree in Fisheries Biology from the School of Natural Resources in Ann Arbor. He has more than 35 years' experience leading international business concerns in the US, Latin America and SE Asia, including the start-up and development of four successful companies ( > $100 Million in cumulative revenue) since 1990.

Mark is a pioneer in the shrimp farming industry, constructing some of the first commercial shrimp ponds, hatcheries, and algae production systems. In the 1990s, he founded and built the world's largest shrimp hatchery business. This company supplied up to 95% of the Mexican shrimp seed requirements with a disease resistant strain. Mark also designed, installed, and operated one of the world's first closed, intensive re-circulating aquaculture systems for shrimp. He continues his work in closed intensive aquaculture systems, hydroponic and modern algae production systems, focusing on how solid state lighting will improve aesthetics, taste and overall healthy production.

"I have known Mark for over 15 years. He is a brilliant scientist and is highly devoted to environmental and biological preservation causes. I am ecstatic to have him on the team," said the Company's CEO, Robert Manes.

