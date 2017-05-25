90+ presentations underscore Sarah Cannon's expertise in drug development

Sarah Cannon announced today that it will present cancer research insights through more than 90 presentations selected by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO®) at the 2017 Annual Meeting. Hosted in Chicago, June 2-6, the meeting brings together more than 30,000 cancer experts from around the world to review the latest research to improve the diagnosis and treatment of cancer.

"2017 marks the 20th anniversary of our community-based drug development program, which was the first of its kind," said Howard A. "Skip" Burris III, MD, President of Clinical Operations and Chief Medical Officer at Sarah Cannon. "Since our program's inception, we have conducted more than 260 first-in-human clinical trials and made countless contributions to the advancement of cancer therapies. As we look to the future, the team at Sarah Cannon remains excited about our clinical research into how novel agents can provide an even greater benefit to patients and looks forward to sharing insights with our colleagues participating in the Annual Meeting."

Highlights of Sarah Cannon's research include a presentation in a Clinical Science Symposium by Dr. Burris, who will discuss a study of combined inhibition of IDO1 and PD-L1 in patients with locally-advanced or metastatic solid tumors. Dr. Burris' presentation, in the symposium titled "Check" This Out: The Step Beyond PD-1 Blockade, will take place on Sunday, June 4 during the session from 9:45-11:15 a.m. in Hall D1.

Dr. Burris will also participate as a discussant in a Clinical Science Symposium, Hitting the Target: Antibody-Drug Conjugates, on Monday, June 5 from 9:45-11:15 a.m. in Hall D1, at which David Spigel, MD, Chief Scientific Officer and Director, Lung Cancer Research Program, Sarah Cannon Research Institute, will moderate the discussion.

Additionally, Ian Flinn, MD, PhD, Director, Blood Cancer Research Program, Sarah Cannon Research Institute, will present an Oral Abstract on results of the BRIGHT 5-year follow-up study, a first-line treatment of iNHL or MCL patients with BR or R-CHOP/R-CVP, on Saturday, June 3 in the session from 3-6 p.m. in room S100BC. This abstract has also been selected as part of the Best of ASCO® program, which will be held this summer following the meeting, and highlights significant data impacting oncology research and care.

Several other Sarah Cannon investigators are presenting noteworthy studies and insights at ASCO®:

Jesus Berdeja, MD, Director of the Myeloma Research Program, Sarah Cannon Research Institute, will have updated results from a first-in-human study of bb2121 anti-BCMA CAR T-cell therapy for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma presented in a Poster Discussion, Developmental Therapeutics: Immunotherapy , on Monday, June 5 in the session from 4:45-6 p.m. in Hall D1.

, on Monday, June 5 in the session from 4:45-6 p.m. in Hall D1. Dr. Burris will be featured in a Meet the Professor session, Enhancing Community-Based Research: ASCO's Research Community Forum , where he will present on Effectively Bringing Research into Clinical Practice on Friday, June 2 from 4:45-6 p.m. in room E253CD.

, where he will present on on Friday, June 2 from 4:45-6 p.m. in room E253CD. Simon Chowdhury, MA, MBBS, MRCP, PhD, Consultant Medical Oncologist, at Leaders in Oncology Care, a part of HCA Healthcare UK, will discuss a phase I/II study on the safety and efficacy of pazopanib and pembrolizumab in patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma in an Oral Presentation on Monday, June 5 in the session from 8-11 a.m. in the Arie Crown Theater.

Melissa Johnson, MD, Associate Director of the Lung Cancer Research Program, Sarah Cannon Research Institute, will serve as the chair and a speaker in an Extended Education Session, Immunotherapy and Lung Cancer , presenting, Are All Immunotherapy Drugs the Same or Is One the Best?, on Friday, June 2 from 3:45-6 p.m. in Hall D1. Dr. Johnson will also be co-chairing a Clinical Science Symposium, Old Targets, New Drugs: HER2 and MET, on Sunday, June 4 from 8-9:30 a.m. in Hall B1.

, presenting, on Friday, June 2 from 3:45-6 p.m. in Hall D1. Dr. Johnson will also be co-chairing a Clinical Science Symposium, on Sunday, June 4 from 8-9:30 a.m. in Hall B1. Dr. Spigel will also participate in an Education Session, Is Tissue Still the Issue? Pathology Issues in Thoracic Oncology, presenting, Too Much Information: Separating the Wheat From the Chaff in Next Generation Sequencing Reports and How to Use Them in Clinical Practice, on Sunday, June 4 from 9:45-11 a.m. in Hall B1.

For a full listing of all presentations authored by Sarah Cannon investigators, visit sarahcannon.com/asco.

Additional authors presenting for Sarah Cannon at the conference include: Hendrik-Tobias Arkenau, MD, PhD, FRCP, Raid Aljumaily, MD, Todd Bauer, MD, Johanna Bendell, MD, William Donnellan, MD, Professor Paul Ellis, MD, FRACP, Gerald Falchook, MD, MS, Carol Greenlees, PhD, Camille Gunderson, MD, Erika Hamilton, MD, John Hainsworth, MD, Lowell Hart, MD, Maen Hussein, MD, Jeffrey Infante, MD, Suzanne Jones, PharmD, Kathleen Moore, MD, Manish Patel, MD, DK Strickland, MD, Professor Charles Swanton, FRCP, BSc, PhD, Judy Wang, MD and Denise Yardley, MD.

The researchers represent Sarah Cannon's global network of strategic sites: Sarah Cannon Research Institute at Tennessee Oncology, Sarah Cannon Research Institute at HealthONE, Sarah Cannon Research Institute United Kingdom, Colorado Blood Cancer Institute, The Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders Ft. Worth, Sarah Cannon Research Institute at Florida Cancer Specialists, Sarah Cannon Research Institute at HCA Midwest Health and The Stephenson Cancer Center at the University of Oklahoma.

About Sarah Cannon Research Institute

Sarah Cannon Research Institute is the research arm of HCA Healthcare's global cancer institute, Sarah Cannon. Focused on advancing therapies for patients, it is one of the world's leading clinical research organizations conducting community-based clinical trials throughout the United States and United Kingdom. Sarah Cannon's network of strategic sites includes more than 275 physicians who engage in research. The organization has led more than 260 first-in-man clinical trials since its inception in 1993, and has been a clinical trial leader in the majority of approved cancer therapies over the last 10 years. Additionally, Sarah Cannon offers management, regulatory, and other research support services for drug development and industry sponsors as well as strategic investigator sites through its contract research organization (CRO), Sarah Cannon Development Innovations. For more information, visit sarahcannon.com.

