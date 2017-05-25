MEMS & Sensors Industry Group Underpins Value in $80B MEMS & Sensors Ecosystem at Sensors Expo 2017

-MSIG announces its programs and speakers for Sensors Expo, June 27-29, in San Jose, Calif.

MILPITAS, California, May 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --MEMS & Sensors Industry Group® (MSIG), the trade association advancing MEMS and sensors across global markets, today announced its line-up of speakers for its pre-conference symposium, which takes place June 27 at the 2017 Sensors Expo & Conference. How to Plug In and Extract Value from the MEMS & Sensors Ecosystem will describe how MEMS and sensors are in almost all electronic products, accounting for $20 billion for MEMS and $60 billion for sensors by 2020, per analyst firm, Yole Développement.

"As consolidation and competition increase in the highly competitive MEMS and sensors markets, there is a surge in securing the value that is up for grabs," said Karen Lightman, vice president, MEMS & Sensors Industry Group, SEMI. "Attendees of MSIG's Pre-conference Symposium at Sensors Expo will gain insights on how to leverage the MEMS and sensors ecosystem to their advantage."

MSIG's Pre-conference Symposium at Sensors Expo on June 27 features speakers from leading MEMS and sensors suppliers, successful startups, market analyst firms, and R&D labs, including:

Achieving Medical Accuracy for a Module Sensing All Five Vital Signs in a Smartphone - Mark-Eric Jones , Leman Micro Devices SA

, Case Studies on Bringing Advanced MEMS Technologies from Concept to Market - Marcellino Gemelli, Bosch Sensortec GmbH

Marcellino Gemelli, Leveraging MEMS Technology for IoT-based Predictive Maintenance - Abhinav Khushraj, Petasense

Abhinav Khushraj, Sensors for IoT: What is the Value for Sensors Makers? - Jérémie Bouchaud, MEMS and Sensors, IHS Markit

Jérémie Bouchaud, MEMS and Sensors, Advantages of a System-Level Testing Approach for MEMS Devices with Flexible Interface Options - Ingolf Leidert, SPEKTRA GmbH Dresden

Ingolf Leidert, Panel: Creating and Capturing Value in the MEMS and Sensors Ecosystem

MSIG is also hosting a MEMS and Sensors Conference Track on June 28 with a wide range of topics (including Ultra Low Power for Health Monitoring, Temperature Sensing for IoT, LIDAR, Low Power "Always On")- with speakers from Analog Devices, CEA Leti, Melexis, STMicroelectronics, and University of California Berkeley. Along with hosting the pre-conference symposium, MSIG CTO Frank Shemansky will represent both MSIG and FlexTech at "Sensors Live" on June 29 at 10:15am in the Sensors Live Theater.

MSIG member companies and partners will be well-represented on the show floor at Sensors Expo. Visit the MEMS Pavilion and the MEMS Innovation Area. SEMI, as well as SEMI Strategic Association Partners MSIG and FlexTech, will all exhibit in Booth 339.

Register now for the MSIG Pre-conference Symposium at Sensors Expo 2017 and/or register for MSIG's MEMS and Sensors Conference Track. Please contact MSIG at info@semi.org for more information.

About MEMS & Sensors Industry Group

MEMS & Sensors Industry Group (MSIG), a SEMI Strategic Association Partner, advances MEMS and sensors across global markets. MSIG advocates for near-term commercialization of MEMS/sensors-based products through a wide range of activities, including conferences, technical working groups and industry advocacy. As a SEMI Strategic Association Partner, MSIG now reaches a global membership of more than 1,900 companies and industry partners. For more information, visit: www.semi.org/en/msig-information-hub and follow MSIG on LinkedIn and Twitter (use @MEMSGroup).

MEMS & Sensors Industry Group and the MEMS & Sensors Industry Group logo are trademarks of SEMI. All other product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

