Research and Markets - FRP Grating Market to Reach $574 Million by 2021 - Key Vendors are Strongwell, Techno Composites Domine, McNichols Company, Meiser GmbH, Bedford Reinforced Plastics & AGC Matex

The FRP grating market is projected to reach USD 574.2 Million by 2021, at a CAGR of 4.24% from 2016 to 2021. FRP grating are being used in various industries, owing to their properties, such as corrosion resistance, high strength, impact resistance, and light weight. These properties make them suitable for use in water management, the industrial sector, cooling towers, and the marine industry, among others.

Based on type, the FRP grating market has been segmented into molded and pultruded. The pultruded grating segment is projected to witness a higher growth in the coming years, owing the high stiffness, corrosion resistance, and superior strength of pultruded grating.

Based on application, the FRP grating market has been segmented into walkways, stair treads, and platforms, among others. Contractors, architects, and construction companies are increasingly using FRP grating for both functional and aesthetic purposes, such as in walkways, flooring, ceilings, and platforms. These grating can be easily installed, require low maintenance, and are lightweight.

Product performance of FRP grating can be enhanced with the use of resins or glass fiber. FRP grating are used with different resins, to exhibit different properties and enhance the performance of a product, depending on the application that they are used in. Polyester is a resin that is widely used with FRP grating to manufacture lightweight and high-strength grating.

Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the largest market for FRP grating. The FRP markets in China, India, and Japan are expected to witness high growth in near future because of the growing industrial sector in these countries.

The high cost of production and the availability of low-cost substitutes can restrain the growth of the FRP grating market.



