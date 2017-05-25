RO (Reverse Osmosis) Membrane Market Growing at a CAGR of 9.06% During 2017 to 2021 Says a New Report at ReportsnReports.com

PUNE, India, May 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membrane Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global reverse osmosis (RO) membrane market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of reverse osmosis (RO) membrane.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the reverse osmosis (RO) membrane market is intensifying R&D expenditure. Membranes are an essential part of many applications, chiefly in water treatment. Various developments in membrane technology and materials such as perfluoro polymer, nonporous nanofiltration, anti-fouling multilayer membranes and solid polymer electrolyte is expected to have a positive effect on the market. The demand for high-grade quality and technically advanced membrane systems is increasing the market competition. This trend can reflect a high R&D investment by top global vendors in the market.

The following companies as the key players in the global reverse osmosis (RO) membrane market: The Dow Chemical Company, General Electric, Koch Membrane Systems, Toray Group, and Toyobo. Other prominent vendors in the market are: Applied Membranes, NanOasis, Nitto Denko, Xylem PCI membranes, and Pure Aqua.

According to the reverse osmosis (RO) membrane market report, one of the major drivers for this market is advantages of RO membranes in water treatment. Membranes for reverse osmosis, owing to their advantages and technological enhancements, are being used in many industries, such as water and wastewater treatment.

