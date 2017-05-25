TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/25/17 -- Torex Gold Resources Inc. (the "Company" or "Torex") (TSX: TXG) regretfully announces that on the afternoon of May 23rd, a fatal accident occurred at the construction site for a sediment control structure associated with the El Limon Sur pit. Mr. Jorge Joel Roman Mendoza, an employee of the construction contractor Construccion de Caminos y Proyectos Interestatales, S.A. de C.V., was fatally injured while trucking rock down to the dam construction site. His loaded truck climbed the berm and then rolled over, coming to rest approximately 20 meters below on the next switchback. The appropriate authorities were immediately notified and have inspected and released the site. An internal investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident.

Fred Stanford, President & CEO of Torex stated: "Our thoughts and prayers are with Jorge Joel's family through this difficult time. Support for the family and employees is being provided. All mining activities were suspended while crews were informed of the accident, and equipment and roadways were inspected. The open pit mining inspections were successfully completed within 24 hours and mining activities were restarted. The processing plant operations sourced feed from stockpiles and were uninterrupted. The construction site remains closed pending completion of inspections and key aspects of the investigation."

Torex is an emerging intermediate gold producer based in Canada, engaged in the exploration, development and operation of its 100% owned Morelos Gold Property, an area of 29,000 hectares in the highly prospective Guerrero Gold Belt located 180 kilometers southwest of Mexico City. Within this property, Torex has the El Limon-Guajes Mine, which announced commercial production in March of 2016 and the Media Luna Project, which is an early stage development project, and for which the Company issued a preliminary economic assessment (PEA) in 2015. The property remains 75% unexplored.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Notwithstanding the Company's efforts, there can be no guarantee that the Company will not face unforeseen delays or disruptions. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the activities of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including those risk factors identified in the Company's annual information form and management's discussion and analysis.

Contacts:

Torex Gold Resources Inc.

Fred Stanford

President and CEO

(647) 260-1502

fred.stanford@torexgold.com



Torex Gold Resources Inc.

Gabriela Sanchez

Vice President Investor Relations

(647) 260-1503

gabriela.sanchez@torexgold.com



