Benefits for the hospitals include centralised management, standardisation of workflows and fast implementation

iMDsoft announced that the sixth site at Nexuz Health, a consortium looking to raise the quality of patient care by facilitating clear, transparent partnerships between hospitals, has gone live with the MetaVision clinical information system. AZ Sint-Jan Brugge-Oostende now has electronic patient records in over 50 ICU beds, joining UZ Leuven, AZ Groeninge Kortrijk, OLV Ziekenhuis Aalst, AZ Sint-Lucas and AZ Turnhout in using MetaVision. Itémedical and iMDsoft cooperated on the Nexuz Heath project, which now includes over 250 beds live with the system.

MetaVision fully supports the unique workflows of the critical care environment. Installed in hundreds of ICUs worldwide, MetaVision has helped improve quality of care, operational efficiency and financial performance at hospitals across the globe.

The six Nexuz Health sites partnering with iMDsoft benefit from:

Specialised ICU functionality

Standardisation of workflows

Centralised management

Support for unique requirements

Fast and easy implementation

Rich localised content

"With our joint goals of striving for improvement and introducing innovation, iMDsoft and Nexuz Health are a natural match. We've been working closely with UZ Leuven, the founder of Nexuz Health, for over a decade," said Shahar Sery, Executive Vice President of iMDsoft. "The latest addition to this project, AZ Sint-Jan Brugge-Oostende, now has a new level of support for their ICU workflow, helping clinicians to work more efficiently and deliver better care."

"The system's high degree of configurability allows us to implement MetaVision in multiple hospitals. We are able to both share aspects of the configuration and allow departments to preserve their own workflow. We have found tremendous value in the way that all kinds of data are integrated visually for follow-up of intensive care treatment as the effects of the treatment are immediately apparent," said Dominiek Cottem, Project Leader for Patient Data Management Systems at UZ Leuven.

About iMDsoft

iMDsoft is a leading provider of Clinical Information Systems for acute, critical care and perioperative environments. The company's flagship family of solutions, the MetaVision Suite, was first implemented in 1999. Hospitals and health networks worldwide use MetaVision to improve care quality and enhance financial results. The system promotes compliance with protocols and best practices, streamlines reporting and supports clinical research. iMDsoft is a wholly owned subsidiary of N. Harris Computer Corporation, headquartered in Wakefield, MA. To learn more about iMDsoft, visit www.imd-soft.com.

